A mum has urged drivers to slow down and be vigilant near schools - after being by a car that failed to stop.

Amy Hodkinson is waiting to hear how badly damaged her left arm is, after it was clipped by a passing wing mirror outside Parklands High School, Chorley, at 8.55am on Tuesday.

The North West Ambulance Service call centre worker said: “I parked my car on Southport Road, next to Parkland’s fields area, half on the pavement, half on the road to make sure there was enough space for cars to pass me.

“I checked my mirror to make sure it was clear to get out and noted the car in question was at the bottom of the hill near the Astley Park car park, leaving plenty of time for me to safely get out of my car. I got out of my car, closed the door and started walking round the front of my car to the pavement. As I got to the front drivers side corner of my car, the car in question - a dark grey Ford Focus or Ford Fiesta - passed very close, and that is when its wing mirror made contact with my elbow -at speed.”

Amy, a former taxi driver, added: “It made a thump which the driver will have been able to hear from inside their car. The driver appeared as though they might be slowing and pulling to the left after the impact, but then proceeded to drive on. The car was going too fast and came far too close. The pain in my arm was unbearable, and I instantly felt sick because of it.

“Southport Road is known to be extremely busy at school times, with children and parents crossing constantly. It could have been a child stepping out instead of me. If the wing mirror had hit a small child in the head at that speed, it could have been catastrophic.”

Amy’s friend Shaz Malik from Helping Hands Chorley, which is working to improve safety in the town, said incidents like this highlight a growing safety concern for families in the area. He said: “How can you hit someone or something and just drive away? It shows a complete disregard for human life. This must serve as a wake-up call, the next time, it could be a child.”

Amy said she is waiting for the results of an X Ray on her arm, and has to take time off work because of the injury. The incident has been reported to Lancashire Police, who have classed it as a minor injury road traffic collision, but confirmed the car did not stop. Enquiries are ongoing.

What does the law say?

The S170 Road Traffic Act 1988 states that if an accident occurs, whereby injury or damage is caused, the driver must stop at the scene and exchange details with anybody that may reasonably require them. If they do not stop, or there is nobody with whom details may be exchanged, the driver must report the accident as soon as reasonably practicable (and in any case within 24 hours) to Police.

Failing to stop and failing to report an accident are each punishable by the endorsement of between five to 10 penalty points (or discretionary disqualification) plus a fine. In some cases a custodial sentence is ordered, although this is reserved for the more serious examples of the offence, and usually involve death or serious injury.