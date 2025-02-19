An anti-violence charity set up after the tragic death of a Blackburn 24-year-old, has welcomed former Lancashire Police Chief Constable Andy Rhodes as its newest ambassador.

Every Action Has Consequences (EAHC) was set up by Pat and Dave Rogers after their son Adam was killed in a one-punch attack by teenager William Upton as he tried to walk him away from a fight in Blackburn town centre in 2009.

At that time Mr Rhodes was the Divisional Commander in Lancashire Police East Division and was inspired by how Dave and Pat Rogers turned a devastating loss into a long-lasting legacy in their son’s memory. Mr Rhodes says he is looking to use his knowledge of Lancashire and the charity sector to help Every Action Has Consequences (EAHC) continue its important crime prevention work.

He said: “I believe in what Pat is achieving by turning adversity into something positive which should be recognised and supported. The charity has massive reach and needs help in terms of constantly raising its profile as well as navigating what can be a very complex fundraising system. Adam’s murder had a profound impact on me and many other people in East (Lancashire). So many incidents had a similar impact and in this awful case Pat’s response was inspirational and has led to an enduring legacy in her son’s memory.

The late Adam Rogers | submit

“I was the Divisional Commander at East when it happened and was introduced to Pat and Dave - now no longer with us sadly - by the Family Liaison Officer Jane. I did what I could to help them raise awareness of the charity back then and have recently been approached to get involved again which I feel very honoured to do.

“Mainly I am here to help Pat and the Trustees promote the benefits of the charity’s programmes using my knowledge of the sector and Lancashire. I also want to be a reassuring presence for the EAHC team when things get tough - to remind them of the importance of continuing the work and the value it is adding to prevention.”

Andy Rhodes OBE QPM | submit

What does EAHC do?

Over the past 15 years EAHC have directly engaged with almost half a million young people, giving talks in schools and prisons and providing free educational packs which are used by primary schools and secondary schools across the country.

After a few challenging years, which included the death of Dave Rogers and the hardship the charity sector felt as a whole during COVID, EAHC is looking at a more positive future. Earlier this month the charity hosted an 'update showcase event' at Ewood Park in Blackburn, with speakers including Mr Rhodes, Mrs Rogers, Sue Clarke from the Lancashire Violence Reduction Network, and Bob Eastwood from the EFL.

Mrs Rogers said: “Our work is very much about getting young people to question casual attitudes to violence. We encourage them to explore different ways of dealing with anger and conflict. They also look at personal and collective responsibility when interacting with their peers. They look at how things could have been different that night, they can see that if Billy and Carl had walked away, Adam would not have lost his life. Adam’s Story shows them the devastating impact of a reckless act of unprovoked violence.”

She added: “It's hard to say exactly what inspires me to carry on with the work. We have had a hard few years since the pandemic both personally and financially. In 2020 my husband Dave became very ill, and he died in July 2021. He was such an inspirational person and an important part of the charity that it seemed like maybe it was time to stop. However, I knew Dave wouldn’t have wanted that, and I really wanted to continue with Adam’s legacy. My son Tim took on the role of direct delivery in the schools and prisons and does an amazing job. We both still feel very passionate about the work we do.

“Then the Trustees became more active to help with raising funds and the work continues. We have re-established links with local agencies and our very strong links with Lancashire Police. Having Andy as our new Ambassador will really help to keep the momentum going. We know our work is still very much needed and the feedback we get from the schools is so positive.”

For more information on EAHC or to donate, visit https://eahconsequences.com/