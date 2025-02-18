A gang’s attempt to establish a new drug line was thwarted after police spotted a drug deal in Blackburn.

Police detained a man after witnessing a drug deal near Bolton Road last Wednesday.

Other officers traced the dealer’s vehicle to a nearby hotel in the Blakey Moor area of the town.

Two men went into the hotel before returning to the car around 30 minutes later.

When officers attempted to approach the vehicle, the driver tried to flee.

Two men were arrested and cash and phones were recovered from the car.

A third man was apprehended inside the hotel, where officers recovered more drugs, cash and phones.

Enquiries showed the men had been in Blackburn at the hotel for more than a week.

Messages on their phones indicated they were actively recruiting customers and offering free samples in an effort to launch the new drug line.

All three men were charged with drug offences and were remanded to appear at Preston Crown Court next month.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Drugs bring misery to our communities, and we will pursue anyone we believe to be involved in drug related crime.

“As always, we need intelligence coming from members of the public to alert us to potential drugs activity so that we can investigate and continue to disrupt these organised gangs.

“We would encourage anyone who feels that they have information that could help to contact us or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.”