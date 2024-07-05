I walked to Rome with my late parents' ashes
Graham Ormesher recently finished the 367 hour walk from Canterbury to Rome in memory of his late mum and dad - Jean and Eddie Nichols who both died in January 2023, 10 days apart.
He started the walk on Tuesday, April 16, camping and sleeping in hostels along the way and walking between 20 to 25 miles per day. He also battled through blisters, tiredness and sore feet to raise money to help support people living with Alzheimer's and fund research into the disease.
Graham said: “I made it to Rome! I can’t believe it.
“I lost both of my parents 10 days apart. Both of them had lived with dementia for a number of years and our family witnessed the devastating impact of this awful disease.
“I brought them on the journey with me and they helped me through some of the dark days on my walk.
“I left their ashes in some beautiful places along the way.”
He added: “It’s been quite a journey with floods, avalanches and a heatwave to contend with but it’s all be worth it to raise funds for such a vital charity.”
If you would like to donate to Graham’s JustGiving page click HERE.
