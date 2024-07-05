Lancashire weather forecast - a look at the week ahead
The sun is set to make an appearance in Preston next week, with the mercury reaching 20C on Wednesday.
But rain is still expected to fall throughout most of the week despite the warmer temperatures.
Here’s the weather forecast for Preston:
Saturday, July 6
An unsettled start to the weekend with sunny spells and blustery showers. Some turning heavy and possibly thundery. Feeling cool.
Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 11C.
Sunday, July 7
Thunder changing to heavy showers by late morning.
Maximum temperature 16C. Minimum temperature 9C.
Monday, July 8
Sunny changing to cloudy in the afternoon.
Maximum temperature 19C. Minimum temperature 13C.
Tuesday, July 9
Light rain set to fall throughout the day.
Maximum temperature 18C. Minimum temperature 14C.
Wednesday, July 10
Cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon.
Maximum temperature 20C. Minimum temperature 13C.
Thursday, July 11
Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.
Maximum temperature 19C. Minimum temperature 13C.
