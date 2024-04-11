I'm walking to Rome in honour of my late parents who died 10 days apart
A Longton man will be dusting off his walking boots next week in memory of his late parents from Chorley.
Graham Ormesher is planning to walk from Canterbury to Rome on Tuesday, April 16, in memory of his late mum and dad - Jean and Eddie Nichols who both died in January 2023, 10 days apart.
He said: “I lost both of my parents 10 days apart. Both of them had lived with dementia for a number of years and our family witnessed the devastating impact of this awful disease.
“In memory of my mum and dad I will be attempting to walk to Rome.
“The journey is approximately 2200 km and will take me from Canterbury through five countries and over three mountain ranges to Rome.
“I will be wild camping and sleeping in hostels along the way and will be walking between 20 to 25 miles per day.
“I am aiming to complete the walk in approximately 10 weeks and in doing so raise money to help support people living with Alzheimer's and fund research into the disease.
“Anything you donate will be greatly appreciated.”
The pair who were married for 43 years and are now cremated together spent most of their latter years in Euxton.
Both were well known in the area and Eddie was a coach driver for Owens Coaches for many years.
Graham aims to complete the walk in 10 weeks by arriving in Rome on Thursday, July 4. If you would like to donate to Graham’s JustGiving page click HERE.
