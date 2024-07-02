Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

I visited Blackpool’s iconic Madame Tussauds for the first time and couldn’t believe a waxwork was actually able to make me starstruck.

OK - so I'm relatively new to Blackpool and trying to learn first-hand what it has on offer and what the key issues are for the people who live here.

So, I thought I’d start by trying out some most iconic landmarks and attractions to get a sense of why it is one of the UK’s most popular staycation locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exterior of Madame Tussauds | National World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While I knew what Madame Tussauds was I still was unsure about what to expect as I walked to the attraction through the wind and the rain of a Monday afternoon.

Despite the weather I was very much looking forward to seeing what the waxworks had in store. Having sought refuge from the unpleasant weather in the reception of the Madame Tussauds I was soon through the doors and into the attraction.

Collage of waxwork photos | National World

Immediately I was surprised by the glamour of the red carpet entrance and the fake paparazzi reporters on the walls all holding cameras while the lights flashed and moved all around. This made me chuckle a little and put me in good spirits for the rest of the visit.

The first celebs I encountered were the hosts of Strictly Come Dancing Claudia Winkleman, Tess Daly and Bruce Forsyth. I was amazed at just how lifelike and convincing they were. Especially the sparkly jacket of Bruce Forsyth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I enjoyed the music in each of the different sections and I think it added a lot to the experience. Whether it was the noises of animals in the background of the David Attenborough waxwork imitating the sound of a jungle or the avengers music in the Marvel section where the waxworks of Iron man, Hulk and Thor were located - it seemed to make the exhibit more real.

Selfie with the Ed Sheeran Waxwork | National World

One of my favourite waxworks out of all of the ones I had seen was the alien from ET wrapped in a blanket in the basket of a bicycle with the moon on the wall behind it. It made me laugh the first time I saw it because I had not been expecting it. I mean, to jump from Strictly Come Dancing to ET is a unusual tangent but I loved it.

I think that another one of my favourite waxworks was the KSI one as I have been a big fan of his content and his Youtube channel for a very long time. Seeing the waxwork of him was almost like seeing him in person. I didn’t think a waxwork could make me starstruck - but this one certainly did.

When I was walking around the jungle section and looking at David Attenborough I wondered if any of the actual celebrities featured as waxworks had ever come to Madame Tussauds and scared or surprised people mistaking them for a waxwork figure. I didn’t know if Brad Pitt was going to come to life and jump out at me. I mean, imagine that?!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olly Murs appears with his Madame Tussauds Blackpool wax figure at the Lytham Festival in 2017. | Jason Lock

There was a certain aspect of peculiarity walking up to what was meant to be an actual person and taking photos with them even though I knew they were waxworks.

The only criticism that I would have about this particular section of the waxworks was that Ant out of Ant and Dec didn’t look exactly like the real life celebrity but the rest of the celebrities were very convincing. I felt like a giddy kid going through the waxworks and looking at all of the different celebrities.

Saying that my ultimate favourite waxwork was the Freddie Mercury one. I thought they captured the likeness very well and the waxworks was doing an iconic pose.

Freddie Mercury waxwork | National World

I have no doubt why visitors come to Blackpool’s famous Madame Taussauds waxworks. It’s fun, engaging and has something for the whole family.

I for one will definitely be back with friends and family in tow on a cold and wet winters day!