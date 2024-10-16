Foodie pub in heart of Lancashire's countryside is put on the market - here's the price tag

A destination restaurant and pub in the heart of Lancashire’s countryside has been put on the market.

The Stanley Gate in Ormskirk Road, Bickerstaff, near Ormskirk, is known for its log fires, traditional pub food and large beer garden. Currently run as part of Greene King’s Chef and Brewer portfolio, it’s now being offered for £975,000 plus VAT by agent Fleurets.

The agent describes the pub as a “destination food house”. It currently rates as 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor and 4.2/5 on Google Reviews from more than 700 customers, and prides itself on “country classic” in a “cosy” environment.

The Stanley Gate, OrmskirkThe Stanley Gate, Ormskirk
The Stanley Gate, Ormskirk | Fleurets/Rightmove

The two-storey detached property was originally built as a traditional farmhouse in the 1900s and sits at the crossroads next to the site of 17th century stocks, with views on a clear day to Liverpool and the Welsh hills.

It’s offered with a three-bed private flat, open-plan trading space for 110 covers, a beer garden and patio with space for 36 covers, and a car park with 73 spaces.

The reason for the sale has not been disclosed, and the pub remains trading as normal.

