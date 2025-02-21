For almost three decades, Chantana’s tailoring shop has been a quiet but vital part of Blackburn’s high street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From intricate wedding dress alterations to everyday repairs, she has built a reputation for quality craftsmanship and personal service. But behind the sewing machine is a remarkable story of resilience, ambition, and a dream that started half a world away.

Chantana Parkinson arrived in the UK at just 18 years old from Bangkok, Thailand, taking up a role as an au pair nanny for a local family. With little more than a suitcase and a willingness to learn, she embraced life in a new country. But it was her natural talent for sewing – gained from classes in school – that would ultimately shape her future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the evenings, after my son had gone to bed, I would sit and sew,” Chantana recalls. Encouraged by the growing interest in her work, she decided to take a leap of faith. Using her savings, she set up her own business in Blackburn – just a single sewing machine in a modest shop, but a space she could call her own, eventually moving in too.

Those who walked through the door of the James Street hidden gem soon realised they’d found something special. Chantana’s attention to detail, expert craftsmanship, and warm, welcoming nature meant that once people came to her, they never looked elsewhere. From taking in a suit to creating bespoke evening gowns, no job was too big or too small.

Chantana Parkinson | BwD Council

As the years passed, her business grew – through word of mouth, returning customers, and a reputation built on trust. Now, as she celebrates 28 years in business, Chantana reflects on the journey that brought her here.

She said: “It hasn’t always been easy, I got a job sewing in Preston before starting my own business, I was told I was too slow so had my wage put down to 99p an hour! But my determination led me to perfect my passion and to go on to run my small business. Running a small business comes with challenges, but I’ve always believed in hard work and giving my best to every customer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, her shop is more than just a business – it’s a part of the fabric of Blackburn. And with a raft of excellent five-star Google reviews, it’s clear generations of families have relied on her skills, from part time helpers learning the trade to brides entrusting her with their most important dresses.

She added: “The best part of my job is seeing a customer’s face light up when they try something on and it fits just right. It’s not just about sewing – it’s about making people feel good.

“I came here with nothing but my skills, and now, 28 years later, I’m still doing what I love, in a place that I love. Blackburn is friendly and welcoming and a place I am proud to live and work.”

Resilience

Leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council, Councillor Phil Riley, congratulated the milestone and said: “Chantana’s story is a fantastic example of the dedication and resilience of our local businesses. Small businesses like hers are at the heart of our community, creating jobs, providing essential services, and adding real character to our town. We’re incredibly proud to celebrate 28 years of her success, and I’d like to personally congratulate Chantana on this remarkable achievement.