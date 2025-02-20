Three pensioners had a lucky escape from a would-be fraudster pretending to be a Blackburn Police officer in order to steal their bank details.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thankfully, the pensioners, who are all in their 80s, did not provide any personal details to the callous scammer earlier this week.

In all three incidents a man purporting to be called DC David Brown from Blackburn Police Station, Ainsworth Street, said he was investigating fraudulent activity on the victims’ bank cards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully all three pensioners did not disclose their bank details. | North Yorkshire Police

DC Matt Gallagher, from Fraud Triage Team, said: “I would ask our residents to consider who is on the other end of the line. Don’t assume a phone call is authentic just because someone knows your name and address.

“Your bank or the police will never call you asking for personal details such as PIN numbers or offer to pick up cards or items from your address.

“Consider registering with a Telephone Preference Service to stop unsolicited calls/marketing calls making their way through.“

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Your bank or the police will never call you asking for personal details such as PIN numbers | Pexels

He added: “If you are in the slightest doubt during a phone call, hang up – either use a different phone or wait 20 minutes before calling either your bank, Action Fraud or the police.

“This is because fraudsters often leave the line open waiting for you to use the phone so the safest method is using a different device.“

“I would also ask that you consider installing a call blocker. These can be done through phone companies /through phone applications.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you feel worried or concerned about a call, alert someone you trust and tell them.

You can also report any concerns to Action Fraud online or by calling 0300 123 2040. Alternatively, contact the police on 101.