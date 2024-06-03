I stayed at Blackpool's new Holiday Inn and tried the new Marco Pierre White restaurant and it was fabulous
This weekend I was lucky enough to stay and enjoy a meal at the new Marco Pierre White restaurant.
I was blown away at just how much this development has uplifted the area and offered something different to visitors and locals alike.
As I stepped into the foyer I was taken aback by just how modern, light and airy it was.
Splashes of colour are splayed across, deck chairs, funky chairs and furniture.
The open space is split into harmonious zones - reception, Platform 9 bar that boasts live music and the Marco Pierre White restaurant.
We made our way to the check in desk and with seconds the helpful reception has allocated us our room.
The room was spacious and had a king size bed and sofabed. It was comfortable clean and included everything you could need.
It even boasted a floor to ceiling glass window with views over Blackpool.
After dumping our bags we made our way downstairs to enjoy a drink in the bar.
There were seven of us in our party and we opted for a bottle of sparkling Rose’ and a bottle of Presecco.
As we enjoyed our drinks, there was a live singer performing in the bar adding a real sophistication to the evening.
As we were shown to our table, you couldn’t help be impressed by the helpful staff and the black and white pictures of the restaurant’s namesake adourning the walls.
The New York Italian menu offered dinners pizzas, pasta, burgers and steaks. All winners in my book.
We were heading to Funny Girls so decided to share a couple of garlic breads and order a main each.
I opted for the pizza Romana - an anchivo and black olive pizza. Others in the party tried the goats cheese pizza, the spinach and ricotta caneloni and the rigatoni bolanese.
Service was quick and the food was delightful.
If you are thinking of giving it a try I’d definitely recommend it. It was busy so I’d suggest booking before turning up.
We had a great night in Funny Girls and the bars around town.
We headed back at 3am and was able to get back to our room with no fuss at all.
Our whole stay was completely faultless. The room and the bathroom looked as new as it did when the hotel opened.
In the morning we headed down to breakfast. I was impressed by the level of choice waiting for us. There was of course the hot buffet offering a full english breakfast, fresh fruit, ceral, pastries and cakes.
If you’re planning a trip to Blackpool I can’t recommend the Holiday Inn enough.
