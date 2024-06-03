I went to Funny Girls in Blackpool for the first time and was completely blown away by the five star show
and live on Freeview channel 276
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
It wasn’t for the want of trying though, it had been suggested on many birthdays thoughout the years yet for some reason I just never made it through the door.
So when I heard the legendary Dickson Road venue was celebrating its 30th anniversary, I decided to put it right and dragged six of my nearest and dearests with me for the ride.
And I am so glad I did.
We arrived at the former ABC Cinema shortly after 8pm and was instantly impressed.
We were led to our booth through a magnificent Art Deco corridor - which imposed a sense of grandeur as we entered the auditorium directly in front of centre stage.
The atmosphere was electric. People were clearly buzzing. As I took in the surroundings I could see there were hen parties, birthday parties and groups of friends all waiting excitedly for the show to start.
In front of the stage was the bar and behind that a dancefloor to watch and enjoy the show from.
As we made our way upstairs to the circle, the compere and head Funny Girl Zoe entertained the adoring crowd with her wit and humour.
The carbaret show opened with Lady Marmalade from The Moulin Rouge. And Wow!
The costumes, choregraphy and lipsinking were all on point! And as for the Funny Girls themselves they were beautiful, especially Cece D’Vyne who is originally from Preston.
As the prosecco flowed, we knew we were in for a good night.
After just a couple of numbers, all seven of my party decided to head downstairs to the dancefloor for a closer look.
The crowd was busy and full of people just enjoying a good time.
Service at the bar was quick and without a wait - what more could a girl ask for?
The cabaret was split into a number of parts and with every comeback the show just got better and better.
From a Beyonce’ medley that lifted the roof to the finale of musical hits - there was something for everyone.
The whole place was packed to the rafters and you can understand why this venue has been such a big success for 30 years.
The Funny Girls and the venue as a whole delivers visitors everything it promises and more.
It fun, outrageous and the show cannot help but make you smile.
Blackpool is so lucky to have such a special venue on it’s doorstep.
If, like me, you haven’t been before or you haven’t been recently, I cannot encourage you enough to get a night booked in there.
The night was a real highlight! A show worthy of five stars.
After the cabaret had finished at 11.30pm we decided to head into Blackpool for a drink and we stopped first at Ma Kelly’s.
The popular bar on Talbot Road was busy and a great place to carry on the party.
From there we made our way to Queen Street, dropping in at the new Notorious bar.
Intriguingly, we were asked if we had tried their own brand of spirits. Apparently, they are in partnership with a brewery in Garstang and they have proved a big hit with customers.
Deciding to give it a go, we opted for a Kinder Bueno rum with coke and a Biscoff vodka and lemonade.
And wow - what a treat - it tasted just like the real thing. It is worth dropping in just to give them a try.
From there we headed to Walkabout and Pop World, before finally calling it a night about 3am.
It’s been a while since I was last out in Blackpool - but it didn’t disappoint.
I will definitely be back soon - well once I’ve recoved from this epic night first.
For more information about Funny Girls or to book tickets for visit here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.