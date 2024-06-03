Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

I’m ashamed to say it but before this weekend I had never been to Funny Girls in Blackpool.

It wasn’t for the want of trying though, it had been suggested on many birthdays thoughout the years yet for some reason I just never made it through the door.

So when I heard the legendary Dickson Road venue was celebrating its 30th anniversary, I decided to put it right and dragged six of my nearest and dearests with me for the ride.

And I am so glad I did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We arrived at the former ABC Cinema shortly after 8pm and was instantly impressed.

Funny Girls

We were led to our booth through a magnificent Art Deco corridor - which imposed a sense of grandeur as we entered the auditorium directly in front of centre stage.

The atmosphere was electric. People were clearly buzzing. As I took in the surroundings I could see there were hen parties, birthday parties and groups of friends all waiting excitedly for the show to start.

In front of the stage was the bar and behind that a dancefloor to watch and enjoy the show from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we made our way upstairs to the circle, the compere and head Funny Girl Zoe entertained the adoring crowd with her wit and humour.

Funny Girls compere Zoe

The carbaret show opened with Lady Marmalade from The Moulin Rouge. And Wow!

The costumes, choregraphy and lipsinking were all on point! And as for the Funny Girls themselves they were beautiful, especially Cece D’Vyne who is originally from Preston.

As the prosecco flowed, we knew we were in for a good night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After just a couple of numbers, all seven of my party decided to head downstairs to the dancefloor for a closer look.

The crowd was busy and full of people just enjoying a good time.

Blackpool's Funny Girls in action

Service at the bar was quick and without a wait - what more could a girl ask for?

The cabaret was split into a number of parts and with every comeback the show just got better and better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From a Beyonce’ medley that lifted the roof to the finale of musical hits - there was something for everyone.

The whole place was packed to the rafters and you can understand why this venue has been such a big success for 30 years.

The Funny Girls and the venue as a whole delivers visitors everything it promises and more.

Blackpool's Funny Girls in action

It fun, outrageous and the show cannot help but make you smile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool is so lucky to have such a special venue on it’s doorstep.

If, like me, you haven’t been before or you haven’t been recently, I cannot encourage you enough to get a night booked in there.

The night was a real highlight! A show worthy of five stars.

Blackpool Funny Girl Cece D'Vyne

After the cabaret had finished at 11.30pm we decided to head into Blackpool for a drink and we stopped first at Ma Kelly’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular bar on Talbot Road was busy and a great place to carry on the party.

From there we made our way to Queen Street, dropping in at the new Notorious bar.

Inside Blackpool's newest bar Notorious

Intriguingly, we were asked if we had tried their own brand of spirits. Apparently, they are in partnership with a brewery in Garstang and they have proved a big hit with customers.

Deciding to give it a go, we opted for a Kinder Bueno rum with coke and a Biscoff vodka and lemonade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The range of own brand spirits at Notorious in Blackpool

And wow - what a treat - it tasted just like the real thing. It is worth dropping in just to give them a try.

From there we headed to Walkabout and Pop World, before finally calling it a night about 3am.

It’s been a while since I was last out in Blackpool - but it didn’t disappoint.

I will definitely be back soon - well once I’ve recoved from this epic night first.