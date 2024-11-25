I started out making pizzas in my mum's garden and now my Dough Boy business has over 110k Insta followers
Joseph Sullivan aka Dough Boy has been running his successful pizza truck business since developing a passion for creating Neopolitan style pizzas after being made redundant from his previous job as a private chef during Covid.
After researching pizza ovens, he quickly became obsessed with the idea of owning one and has since created a buzz around his delicious pizzas with over 110,000 followers on his Insta - DoughBoyPizzaCompany.
Such is the demand for his pizzas which cater for all palates, he has even started selling them in supermarkets - but be quick as they sell out fast!
The video shows him creating a 12 inch Margherita pizza from scratch - starting by hand stretching the pizza before adding the main ingredients of Italian tomatoes, mozarella and basil.
After placing it in the pizza oven for around 70 seconds you are left with a mouth watering pizza which does indeed taste like it is from Italy.
Where did it all start?
Upon discovering Gozney, he purchased their portable pizza oven, the Roccbox, and began experimenting with different Neapolitan-style pizzas in his mum Joy’s garden.
With demand growing he purchased a second Roccbox and eventually had to move the operation down to his local village hall just to keep up with the crowd.
He then took the next step and invested in a horsebox trailer which he now operates from with his staff.
The team at Dough Boy now work from two pizza trailers, catering over a whopping 150 weddings a year and were also nominated for Caterer of the Year in the North West at the prestigious Wedding Industry Awards 2024.
