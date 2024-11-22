Pizza has become a beloved food in the UK, enjoying widespread popularity across various demographics. Its rise in the country can be traced back to the post-World War II era, with Italian immigrants introducing it to British shores.

Today, pizza is a staple in British cuisine, available in countless varieties from classic margarita to more adventurous toppings. The convenience of takeaway and delivery services, along with the growth of pizza chains, has further fuelled its popularity.

Its versatility—suitable for casual meals, parties, or family gatherings—has cemented pizza's status as a go-to comfort food in the UK.

Here we’ve listed the top 18 highest-rated pizza place in Preston based on their Google reviews (with a minimum of 20 public reviews for each establishment. Take a look and see if your favourite spot makes the list...

1 . Nonnas Pizzeria | 38 Watling St Rd, Fulwood, Preston PR2 8BP | 4.8 (36 reviews)

2 . Marino's Italian Ristaurante & Pizzeria | 156 Watling St Rd, Fulwood, Preston PR2 8AH | 4.7 (805 reviews)

3 . Volare | 458 Blackpool Rd, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 1HX | 4.7 (235 reviews)