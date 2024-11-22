Pizza has become a beloved food in the UK, enjoying widespread popularity across various demographics. Its rise in the country can be traced back to the post-World War II era, with Italian immigrants introducing it to British shores.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Today, pizza is a staple in British cuisine, available in countless varieties from classic margarita to more adventurous toppings. The convenience of takeaway and delivery services, along with the growth of pizza chains, has further fuelled its popularity.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Its versatility—suitable for casual meals, parties, or family gatherings—has cemented pizza's status as a go-to comfort food in the UK.
Here we’ve listed the top 18 highest-rated pizza place in Preston based on their Google reviews (with a minimum of 20 public reviews for each establishment. Take a look and see if your favourite spot makes the list...
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
Be sure not to miss...
The 21 ugliest parts of the Fylde Coast according to readers, including spots in Blackpool, Lytham & Fleetwood
Fetching detached 3-bed Poulton family home in need of modernisation hits the market for appealing price
All 19 of Preston, South Ribble, and Chorley's Tesco stores ranked from best to worst on your Google reviews
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.