I was invited to try a Sunday roast at a place previously voted by readers as one of the top places in Lancashire to go for a steak and, while many things amazed me - one stood out the most!

Nestled between 77-79 Cowling Road in Chorley lies The Spinners at Cowling where I ventured to on Sunday.

It’s a thumbs up! | ED

I was expecting great things from the pub, which has a five star food hygiene rating and boasts a 4.5 star rating alongside a Travellers’ Choice award on TripAdvisor for 2024.

Arriving at an earlier start of 1pm, there was only one space left in the car park and some cows in the adjoining field who were eager to greet me.

Upon entering I am greeted by owner Glen Hutchinson who runs the business with his wife Emma.

I notice that the place is already packed to the rafters with only a couple of empty tables left.

He seats me to my table which is complimented with pink flowers in a vase and gives me a menu and explains the roast options which also come in vegan and vegetarian options.

I am reliably informed that every meal is made from scratch and ingredients are all locally sourced.

A roast of the day is priced at £13.95 with a mixed meat roast costing £1 more.

There is also a monster roast (£16.95) which doubles up with two yorkshire puddings alongside all the meats and trimmings. I ask if anyone has managed to finish this humongous tower of a meal and I am shocked to be informed the answer is yes and that people can go back for seconds!

Spot the monster roast! | UGC

I opt for a glass of Malbec, a pork and ham roast and a side of cauliflower cheese which comes at an additional £3. You can also add a side of pigs in blankets for £5.95 if you are feeling festive.

Patiently waiting on my roast I take in the scenery. Ornaments nestle on floating shelves, with wildlife paintings adjorn walls and a colour scheme of green and brown runs through the restaurant which can seat 85 inside.

When one table leaves, it’s not long before another party turns up to take the empty slot.

After around 15 minutes my roast arrives. Beautifully presented, roast potatoes and gravy provide the starting balance with pork, ham, mash and veg in between and a Yorkshire pudding taking pride of place on top.

I excitedly tuck in to my meal sampling the roast potatoes first which melt in the mouth with an abundance of flavour

The perfect roast potato can be a hard task to master but, these are hands down the nicest ones I have ever sampled - just the right amount of crispiness on the outside to soft and fluffy on the inside.

The pork and ham make a winning combo and the veg and mash add to the taste.

Friendly staff check back to make sure I am happy with my meal to which the answer is a resounding yes.

Struggling at the halfway point, I set my cutlery aside to have a rest. I manage a tad more - not wanting to leave any roasties before admitting defeat.

I ask what the secret to the roast potatoes are as I overhear the gent next to me praising them but wanting more on the plate - a sentiment I wholeheartedly agree with.

I am informed it is because they use a steam oven which takes half the time alongside sealing in the flavour - queue the ‘How much is a steam oven’ on Google question while I wait on the dessert menu.

I am not usually one for a dessert, but greed getting the better of me, I decided to try the sticky toffee pudding which comes with custard or ice-cream - I went for ice-cream.

My sticky toffee dessert 'for two'. | ED

Again, this was the size of a sharing plate so I only managed to eat half of it.

The restaurant also serves up an array of pizzas, steaks, pasta and burgers, alongside a kids menu meaning there really is something for everyone.

Manager Glen Hutchinson outside The Spinners Cowling. | ED

If a wine isn’t your thing with a roast, there is also soft drinks, gins, vodkas, malts and beers to choose from.

Attention to detail is key in the Spinners as is evident from the way staff greet and go out of their way for customers and their needs. Nothing is too much trouble and you are instantly relaxed and made to feel as it you have dropped into a friend’s house for a meal and a chat.

And, if you fancy working off the roast, there is also a darts board to play.

When weather permits, there is also an outside terrace to the side and tables and chairs to the front.

The pub is also dog friendly so you can bring your furry friend who will be treated to some biscuits and water. | ED

The restaurant is closed on Tuesdays and open the rest of the week from 12-2.30pm-5pm/8pm.

Munchie Mondays is also a firm favourite with the locals in which you can have three courses for £13.95 which changes weekly but can include anything from soup of the day to pot pie to a double cheeseburger.

All in all my visit has left me eager to return and no doubt dreaming for the next month about how nice the roast potatoes were.

Would I be attempting the monster challenge anytime soon? No!

Would I be returning to taste out the rest of the menu - yes!

Glen informs me there is something exciting happening in the run up to Christmas - but that story is for another day!