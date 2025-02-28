“It’s safe, everything is perfect."

That's just one of the comments made by people who use Meadowfold Hyndburn Ribble Valley Short Break Service, in Great Harwood, which has been rated as outstanding in its first ever Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.

The service, one of seven ran by Lancashire County Council's adult disability service, offers short break and emergency stays to adults who have a disability. Comments from people who use the short breaks service at Meadowfold included "I'm happy" and "It's a beautiful place, we can't complain."

The short break service is important for relatives of those who stay at Meadowfold, as it allows them some time to rest and recharge. Inspectors visited the service in December 2024. In their report they praised staff for supporting people with kindness and compassion, considering people's wishes when decisions were made and for helping people access the community.

Exceeded expectations

Sheila Grant, CQC deputy director of operations in the north, said: “Our inspection of Meadowfold Hyndburn Ribble Valley Short Break service showed it was providing an outstanding person-centred respite service, that exceeded people’s expectations.”

She added: “The leadership team has created a culture where staff are empowered to deliver high-quality, person-centred support. During our inspection, we saw how staff supported someone who had extreme anxieties around food by involving them in planning their own menus before stays. This simple but effective change had a significant positive impact on the person’s mood and behaviours.

“Staff showed genuine commitment to working collaboratively with healthcare partners and families. For example, when one person was struggling with personal care routines, the team coordinated with day services, personal assistants and family members to identify effective solutions. They created a system where day services would call ahead so staff could prepare a bath for immediate use upon arrival – a change that was impactful for the person using the service.

“The service also went above and beyond to ensure people were supported to remain independent. For example, when one person had previously spilt hot water while using a standard kettle, rather than removing their independence, the team provided a single-cup kettle which was easier to hold. This meant the person could continue making their own hot drinks safely.

“Staff showed genuine commitment to working collaboratively with healthcare partners and families. They consistently went the extra mile to support people through major life changes. Everyone at Meadowfold should be incredibly proud of the service they’re providing and others should look to this report to see what they can learn.

Manager

Reine Swindlehurst, the registered manager of Meadowfold, said: "The building is purpose-built and it's a testament to Lancashire County Council's investment into such a fantastic facility. This place has everything, you can’t get anything better in my view. The little details are really key when people first come to the service. We make sure their favourite meal is on the menu when they stay for the first time. It's important that we get it right and that they enjoy it."

Reine added: "We provide safe care and support, so families and carers know their loved ones are cared for well and we build good relationships with families and carers who put their trust in us. One lady was marking an important birthday, we were able to book their relative in so that she could go away, which was her first time on holiday in more than 20 years.

"The CQC outstanding outcome really does go some way to giving confidence to parents and carers for their loved one to use this service. It's also fantastic for the staff. Everybody who works here has a significant part to play in delivering that outstanding service and everyone is super proud."

How to access the service

To find out more about accessing the service, please contact customer enquiries by phoning 0300 123 6701.