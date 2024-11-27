I made a Christmas cocktail using the world's best chocolate liqueur - produced in Lancashire
Lucela’s Chocolate Rum, based in Poulton, is renowned for its small-batch, hand-blended rums.
Prestigious industry awards have been flying in - including the title of World’s Best Chocolate Liqueur and the Gold award in the Chocolate Category at The Liqueur & Speciality Spirits Masters.
It was only right that I asked to taste test this creation on behalf of the residents of Lancashire, and Lucela’s readily assisted with a sample - and a Christmas cocktail card.
Now, it’s as if they saw me coming. Chocolate, cocktails, and Christmas.
But firstly, I had to try the drink neat. Well, dear reader, it was smooth, warm, and sweet - but not overpoweringly so. It didn’t have a harsh rum taste, and it wasn’t sickly like some chocolate creations can be. It was light and so, so drinkable.
Rudolph’s Champagne Royale is the cocktail I chose to recreate, using: Lucela’s (25ml), Triple Sec (12.5ml), orange juice (50ml) and prosecco to top it off (I know, it shoudln’t say Champagne in the name).
What was it like? Well, if you like your Christmas bucks fizz, you’re in for a treat. The only way I can really descrive it, is bucks fizz with soul. The chocolate rum really adds a depth and roundness to the drink.
A winner, and a definite present idea for anyone who likes a liqueur.
