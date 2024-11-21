"Significant" sales surge at Lancashire company behind World's Best Chocolate Liqueur

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire-based company hailed for producing the ‘World's Best Chocolate Liqueur’ is seeing a significant sales surge as Christmas approaches.

Lucela’s Chocolate Rum, based in Poulton, is renowned for its small-batch, hand-blended rums with indulgent flavours. Sales are expected to increase year on year, with the brand attributing this surge to the growing demand for high-quality, decadent chocolate rums and its recent recognition in prestigious industry awards.

What’s new?

To meet rising demand, Lucela’s has announced a major product update: the launch of a new 1-litre bottle just in time for Christmas. Responding to customer requests for a larger size, the new bottle ensures fans can enjoy their favourite indulgence for longer without needing to reorder. Alongside the larger bottle, Lucela’s has also invested in new, better packaging and labels, giving its products a refreshed, premium look for the festive season.

Lucela's Christmas Rum

"We are thrilled to see such an enthusiastic response to our products," said Phil Fairclough, co-founder of Lucela’s Chocolate Rum. "The combination of our craftsmanship, unique flavours, and the growing trend for artisanal spirits has certainly resonated with rum enthusiasts this year. We’re excited to finish the year strong with this remarkable sales growth."

Christmas markets

In addition to these product updates, Lucela’s has expanded its presence at Christmas markets across the UK. The brand is now attending seven major Christmas markets this year—up from just four last year—due to overwhelming demand. Lucela’s will be showcasing its premium chocolate rums in Liverpool, Winchester, Manchester, Chester, Chatsworth, Nottingham, and York.

This expansion is a reflection of the brand’s consistent growth and the support it’s received from both customers and the industry. Lucela’s Chocolate Rum was recently named World’s Best Chocolate Liqueur and awarded Gold in the Chocolate Category at The Liqueur & Speciality Spirits Masters, further solidifying its place as a leader in the premium rum market.

"We’re thrilled to be part of so many Christmas markets this year and to see such incredible growth," continued Phil. "It’s an exciting time for the brand, and we can’t wait to share our love for chocolate rum with even more customers this festive season."

For more information on Lucela’s Chocolate Rum, visit www.lucelasrum.com.