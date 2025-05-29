Asian-inspired restaurant chain Wagamama is set to open an outlet in Preston’s Animate cinema and leisure complex this summer.

The new spot, which will be located between Taco Bell and Mad Giant Food Hall, will be open seven days a week, creating 55 new jobs for the city and marking the chain's 167th restaurant across the UK and Ireland, and their 59th in the North.

The popular restaurant chain which serves dishes such as ramen bowls and chicken katsu curry, will join Ask Italian, Argento Lounge, Hollywood Bowl, Taco Bell and ARC Cinemas, making it an even bigger hotspot for food, fun and film in Preston.

Announcing the news on their social media feeds, a spokesperson for Animate Preston said: “We’re SO excited to announce that wagamama is joining the Animate family this summer!

“Get ready for fresh, Asian-inspired dishes, steaming bowls of ramen, and all your Waga favourites!”

Why not visit the new entertainment complex Animate - Harris Quarter, Preston. Exterior of The Arc Cinema and Argento Lounge. | Michelle Adamson

Sita Wood, head of brand activation at Wagamama, said: "We're incredibly excited to be opening our doors in Preston, to meet local demand.

“Our team are hard at work training for our opening, and we can't wait to welcome our locals to enjoy their fresh favourites on our benches.”

Councillor Valerie Wise from Preston City Council added: “Animate has proven to be an in-demand venue for leisure operators and Wagamama choosing to open a restaurant here is a big vote of confidence for the area.

“It'll be a popular spot, bringing more people into the Harris Quarter, encouraging further investment, and boosting our local economy — a key part of our Community Wealth Building approach.”