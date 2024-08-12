I found a zombie knife in my garden and was told to put it in the bin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A father of two from Preston has expressed his horror after finding a zombie knife in his garden.

The man, 31, who lives on Hawkins Close in Plungington and wishes to remain anonymous, found the knive with a six inch blade on Monday afternoon while trimming a hedge.

He then informed the police of his findings and claimed he was told he could put it in the bin, take it to a recycling centre or drop it off at the police station.

Opting to drop it off at Preston Police Station, he said he was shocked by the attitude of the woman behind the desk.

He said: “I found the knife on Monday afternoon around 3pm, then I rang 101 and then called into the station to drop it off as I had picked it up with garden shears and placed it in a plastic bag as to not tamper with any evidence.

“It’s ludicrous that I had to drop it off. I wasn’t for leaving it lying about for the person who left it to possibly come back and retrieve it. “When I arrived at the station I told the lady behind the desk that I had a knife and she was rude and said ‘I don’t want it, take it outside to the knife bin.

“The knife bin wasn’t working correctly as you could see other knives in it and anyone could come along and lift one.”

The man who has two children under the age of 10 added: “With everything going on at the minute I thought this would have been better handled.

“The woman give me a ‘put it in the bin and f*** off vibe’. She didn’t even take my details.

“It doesn’t bear thinking about what could’ve happened if my children had found it instead of me.”

What is a zombie knife?

Zombie knives (also known as zombie killer knives or zombie slayer knives) are knives with a cutting or serrated edge.

The knives sometimes have images or words (whether on the blade or handle) that suggest the blade is intended for the purpose of violence.

New laws are set to outlaw dangerous machetes and knives with zombie-like blades. In September, and anyone found in possession of one of these knives will be subject to jail time. A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said that the knife surrender bins were the best place to dispose of them.

“Our knife surrender bins are the best place to dispose of knives and other bladed items and we would encourage members of the public to use these.

“The bins, which are secure containers, are a safe way to dispose of knives and other sharp items.

“Once deposited in the bin, the weapon will be removed and destroyed.

“There are a number of knife surrender bins across Preston, including one at Preston Police Station.”