Beloved across the country for their expertise and high-quality products, butchers in the UK are vital in providing locally sourced meats to communities, including many across Lancashire. After all, the North West is famous for its meat and food quality in general.

With National Butchers’ Week having run from March 3 to 9, it was only right that the spotlight was firmly trained on our great nation’s skilled and passionate butchers, all of whom work hard to serve their local customers year-round.

Off the back of the national celebration of one of the country’s oldest professions, we have compiled a list of some of the top butchers on the Fylde Coast - these fine establishments have either been strongly recommended by readers or have achieved top-end online ratings from customers.

Take a look at our list below and see if your local butcher’s has made the cut (so to speak)...

2 . McRoberts Family Butchers Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DA | 5 out of 5 (24 Google reviews) | "Amazing service and great quality meat." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . G&K Mitchell & Son 533 Lytham Rd, Blackpool FY4 1RF| Butchers | Google Photo Sales