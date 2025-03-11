I couldn't live without meat! 17 of the Fylde Coast's top butchers to celebrate National Butchers' Week

By Luke Patrick

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Mar 2025, 15:21 BST

To celebrate National Butchers’ Week, which took place last week, we’ve put together a list of some of the top butchers on the Fylde Coast.

Beloved across the country for their expertise and high-quality products, butchers in the UK are vital in providing locally sourced meats to communities, including many across Lancashire. After all, the North West is famous for its meat and food quality in general.

Sign up for our Blackpool Gazette newsletter - unmissable Blackpool news daily.

With National Butchers’ Week having run from March 3 to 9, it was only right that the spotlight was firmly trained on our great nation’s skilled and passionate butchers, all of whom work hard to serve their local customers year-round.

Keep ahead of all breaking Blackpool news - sign up to our Gazette newsletter.

Off the back of the national celebration of one of the country’s oldest professions, we have compiled a list of some of the top butchers on the Fylde Coast - these fine establishments have either been strongly recommended by readers or have achieved top-end online ratings from customers.

Essential Blackpool culture and showbiz in our Gazette newsletter - sign up here.

Take a look at our list below and see if your local butcher’s has made the cut (so to speak)...

Also, be sure not to miss…

Vast 6-bed Blackpool Promenade property still up for sale chain-free with reduced price tag

If Jeremy Clarkson can do it... 5 stunning Lancashire farms for sale for anyone looking for a change of career

I've always wanted my own turret! Massive characterful 5 bed seafront Fleetwood home up for sale

Greggs announces brand new menu item after TikTok buzz... here's where you can get your hands on it

I'd love to live in this glorious 5 bed Preston mansion with indoor pool, gym, and state-of-the-art tech

Choice Meats Catering, 218-222 Dickson Road, Blackpool,

1. Choice Meats Catering

Choice Meats Catering, 218-222 Dickson Road, Blackpool, Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DA | 5 out of 5 (24 Google reviews) | "Amazing service and great quality meat."

2. McRoberts Family Butchers

Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1DA | 5 out of 5 (24 Google reviews) | "Amazing service and great quality meat." | Google Photo: Google

Photo Sales
533 Lytham Rd, Blackpool FY4 1RF| Butchers

3. G&K Mitchell & Son

533 Lytham Rd, Blackpool FY4 1RF| Butchers | Google

Photo Sales
Highly Commended in the Butcher of the Year category

4. Andy Meatman (Blackpool)

Highly Commended in the Butcher of the Year category | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:North WestBlackpoolFoodred meatLove Yourfirst person
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice