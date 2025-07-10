A man has told of the horrific ordeal he suffered after taking a bite out of his Tesco sandwich only to find a live cockroach in his mouth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adil Vasaya, 41, had visited the Tesco store at Preston Deepdale Retail Park on Saturday and purchased a chicken tikka sandwich for £2.75.

Adil Vasaya, 41, had visited the Tesco store at Preston Deepdale Retail Park on Saturday and purchased a chicken tikka sandwich for £2.75 only to take a bite and feel a live cockroach swirling around in his mouth | UGC

However horror soon ensued as, soon after after taking a bite, he felt something move in his mouth before legs dangled from out the side of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adil Vasaya, 41, had visited the Tesco store at Preston Deepdale Retail Park on Saturday and purchased a chicken tikka sandwich for £2.75 | UGC

Adil, who is a post office manager in Chorley said: “When I got home I sat down to enjoy my sandwich and felt something move in my mouth. Next thing I know there were legs coming out the side of my mouth.

“I spate it out and to my shock and horror realised that it was a live cockroach.”

The live cockroach | UGC

Adil then returned to the store and spoke to the duty manager on shift who granted him a refund and said she would escalate it with her team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adil says the whole ordeal has put him off eating | UGC

Adil added: “They (Tesco) told me they were investigating it and would get back to me - this was five days ago.

“I want an apology and a reason for how this could have happened.

“The whole thing has put me off eating.”

Tesco has been approached for comment on the matter.