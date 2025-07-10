I bought a chicken tikka sandwich from Tesco and ended up with a LIVE cockroach in my mouth
Adil Vasaya, 41, had visited the Tesco store at Preston Deepdale Retail Park on Saturday and purchased a chicken tikka sandwich for £2.75.
However horror soon ensued as, soon after after taking a bite, he felt something move in his mouth before legs dangled from out the side of it.
Adil, who is a post office manager in Chorley said: “When I got home I sat down to enjoy my sandwich and felt something move in my mouth. Next thing I know there were legs coming out the side of my mouth.
“I spate it out and to my shock and horror realised that it was a live cockroach.”
Adil then returned to the store and spoke to the duty manager on shift who granted him a refund and said she would escalate it with her team.
Adil added: “They (Tesco) told me they were investigating it and would get back to me - this was five days ago.
“I want an apology and a reason for how this could have happened.
“The whole thing has put me off eating.”
Tesco has been approached for comment on the matter.
