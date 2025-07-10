I bought a chicken tikka sandwich from Tesco and ended up with a LIVE cockroach in my mouth

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 10th Jul 2025, 12:13 BST
A man has told of the horrific ordeal he suffered after taking a bite out of his Tesco sandwich only to find a live cockroach in his mouth.

Adil Vasaya, 41, had visited the Tesco store at Preston Deepdale Retail Park on Saturday and purchased a chicken tikka sandwich for £2.75.

Adil Vasaya, 41, had visited the Tesco store at Preston Deepdale Retail Park on Saturday and purchased a chicken tikka sandwich for £2.75 only to take a bite and feel a live cockroach swirling around in his mouthplaceholder image
Adil Vasaya, 41, had visited the Tesco store at Preston Deepdale Retail Park on Saturday and purchased a chicken tikka sandwich for £2.75 only to take a bite and feel a live cockroach swirling around in his mouth | UGC

However horror soon ensued as, soon after after taking a bite, he felt something move in his mouth before legs dangled from out the side of it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Adil Vasaya, 41, had visited the Tesco store at Preston Deepdale Retail Park on Saturday and purchased a chicken tikka sandwich for £2.75placeholder image
Adil Vasaya, 41, had visited the Tesco store at Preston Deepdale Retail Park on Saturday and purchased a chicken tikka sandwich for £2.75 | UGC

Adil, who is a post office manager in Chorley said: “When I got home I sat down to enjoy my sandwich and felt something move in my mouth. Next thing I know there were legs coming out the side of my mouth.

“I spate it out and to my shock and horror realised that it was a live cockroach.”

The live cockroachplaceholder image
The live cockroach | UGC

Adil then returned to the store and spoke to the duty manager on shift who granted him a refund and said she would escalate it with her team.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Adil says the whole ordeal has put him off eatingplaceholder image
Adil says the whole ordeal has put him off eating | UGC

Adil added: “They (Tesco) told me they were investigating it and would get back to me - this was five days ago.

“I want an apology and a reason for how this could have happened.

“The whole thing has put me off eating.”

Tesco has been approached for comment on the matter.

Related topics:TescoLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice