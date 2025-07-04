13 Lancashire restaurants, cafes & takeaways with new food hygiene ratings

By Emma Downey
Published 4th Jul 2025, 20:24 BST
13 businesses from across Lancashire have been handed new hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

When dining out, it's essential to know that the café, restaurant or takeaway you're visiting maintains high cleanliness standards.

That's where the FSA’s hygiene ratings come in, offering valuable insight into how well local businesses are keeping their premises safe and sanitary.

The FSA rates food-serving establishments on a scale from zero to five, considering factors like hygiene practices, the condition of facilities and how businesses manage food safety.

Here are the latest hygiene scores for 13 Lancashire businesses.

13 Lancashire restaurants, cafes & takeaways with new food hygiene ratings.

1. 13 Lancashire restaurants, cafes & takeaways with new food hygiene ratings

13 Lancashire restaurants, cafes & takeaways with new food hygiene ratings. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Spago restaurant, 7 Dicconson Terrace, Lytham St Annes, rated 2 on May 27.

2. Spago

Spago restaurant, 7 Dicconson Terrace, Lytham St Annes, rated 2 on May 27. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Tokyo Cafe, Peel House, Peel Road, West Pimbo, Up Holland - rated 3 on May 22.

3. Toyko Cafe

Tokyo Cafe, Peel House, Peel Road, West Pimbo, Up Holland - rated 3 on May 22. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Wardens Club, 244 Blaguegate Lane, Lathom, Skelmersdale, rated 1 on n May 15.

4. Wardens Club

Wardens Club, 244 Blaguegate Lane, Lathom, Skelmersdale, rated 1 on n May 15. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Food Standards AgencyLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice