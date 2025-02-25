I am a lollipop lady who was hit by a van and I have a video message from hospital for the kids

A beloved lollipop lady who was hit by a van in front of horrified schoolchildren and their parents has recorded a video message to let them know she is doing okay.

Marion Wade, who is in her 60s, is still recovering in hospital from a broken hip after being hit by a lorry outside Ribby with Wrea Endowed Church of England Primary School earlier this month.

Lollipop lady Marion Wade is recovering well in hospital after being hit by a van outside Ribby with Wrea Endowed Church of England Primary School. | Anurag Sharma

Headteacher of the school Sarah Robson said at the time that all the staff and children adore her and were very upset.

Sending a video message from her hospital bed, Marion said she was in good spirits and thanked everyone for their Get Well cards

She said: “I’m doing alright thank-you. I hope everyone is alright at the school.

“Thank you to everybody for the cards and the lovely flowers that I received from the school. That’s very kind of you all.”

She signed her video message off by saying that she hoped to see everyone soon.

The incident took place earlier this month outside Wrea Green primary school, Preston, in front of horrified kids and parents.The incident took place earlier this month outside Wrea Green primary school, Preston, in front of horrified kids and parents.
The incident took place earlier this month outside Wrea Green primary school, Preston, in front of horrified kids and parents. | Google

Lancashire Police confirmed they had been called to the school around 8.45am on Friday, February 7th to a report of a collision involving an HGV and a lollipop lady outside Ribby School, Dubside, Wrea Green.

They said: “The HGV driver stopped at the scene. No-one has been arrested.”

With thanks to Anurag Sharma for the video.

