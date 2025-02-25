I am a lollipop lady who was hit by a van and I have a video message from hospital for the kids
Marion Wade, who is in her 60s, is still recovering in hospital from a broken hip after being hit by a lorry outside Ribby with Wrea Endowed Church of England Primary School earlier this month.
Headteacher of the school Sarah Robson said at the time that all the staff and children adore her and were very upset.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Sending a video message from her hospital bed, Marion said she was in good spirits and thanked everyone for their Get Well cards
She said: “I’m doing alright thank-you. I hope everyone is alright at the school.
“Thank you to everybody for the cards and the lovely flowers that I received from the school. That’s very kind of you all.”
She signed her video message off by saying that she hoped to see everyone soon.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Lancashire Police confirmed they had been called to the school around 8.45am on Friday, February 7th to a report of a collision involving an HGV and a lollipop lady outside Ribby School, Dubside, Wrea Green.
They said: “The HGV driver stopped at the scene. No-one has been arrested.”
With thanks to Anurag Sharma for the video.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.