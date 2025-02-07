Horrified schoolchildren and their parents were left shocked after witnessing their beloved lollipop lady get hit by a lorry.

The horror unfolded earlier this morning outside Ribby with Wrea Endowed Church of England Primary School in Preston when a lorry that had to be alerted by parents to stop hit Marion Wade.

The horror unfolded earlier this morning outside Ribby with Wrea Endowed Church of England Primary School in Preston.

She was then taken to hospital for her injuries and is awaiting surgery for a broken hip.

A lollipop ladywas hit by a lorry outside Wrea Green primary school, Preston, in front of horrified kids and parents. | Google

Headteacher of the school Sarah Robson said Marion was a valued member of the school and was loved by all.

She said: “Parents alerted the driver. He was very shaken up.

“Marion has broken her hip and is awaiting surgery. If he had carried on it could have been a very different outcome.

“All the staff and children adore her and were very upset.”

She added that they have been campaigning to Lancashire County Council for a number of years to have something done about the roads as they are ‘an accident waiting to happen’.

She said: “This incident highlights again the danger of the roads around our village. These roads are not for the size of these trucks.

“We have been campigning for years to have these trucks to be keep off the roads around the village.

“Last year a car came through the railings on the roundabout but wer keep getting the same story that nothing will be done unless there are at least two fatalities.

“We need to have a zone around the village or some type of safety measure implemented we cannot wait until a child is killed for this to happen.”

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment on the matter as has Lancashire County Council.