The first phase of work to open up access to a Lancashire beauty spot has been completed.

Wyre Council, in partnership with the Wyre Rivers Trust and Lancashire County Council has announce the successful completion of Phase 1 of the Gateway to the Wyre Estuary Project. The bridleway is now fully reopened, new accessible picnic benches have been installed, and the area is already attracting increased numbers of visitors.

Since November, the regeneration project has been focused on enhancing the area's natural beauty and ecological resilience, while improving accessibility for both the local community and visitors. The upgraded bridleway now offers improved access for pedestrians, cyclists, and horse riders.

Councillor Lynne Bowen, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Health and Community Engagement commented:"We are delighted to see the bridleway reopened and being enjoyed by residents and visitors alike. This project is a testament to what can be achieved through strong partnerships and a shared commitment to protecting our environment.”

The Wyre Estuary and its saltmarshes are vital natural assets, supporting both local wildlife and communities. These unique habitats are home to specialist species of flora and fauna and play a crucial role in climate resilience by storing carbon and managing floodwaters. The Gateway to the Wyre Estuary Project aims to protect these important ecosystems while encouraging sustainable engagement with nature.

As part of this initiative, access to nature has been significantly improved, with ecological measures introduced to help safeguard local communities from the effects of climate change. The project is being delivered in two phases: the first focused on restoring the bridleway between Skippool and Stanah, and the second will involve saltmarsh restoration using nature-based solutions between Ramper Pot and Stanah.

To further strengthen climate resilience, the path between Ramper Pot and Skippool has been elevated to help mitigate the impact of rising sea levels, while also providing a safer and more enjoyable route for exploring the natural wonders of the Wyre Saltmarshes.

Councillor Steven Livesey; Councillor Kenneth Minto; Chris Gregson, Public Rights of Way Officer for Lancashire County Council; Charlotte Hebditch, Estuary Restoration Officer for Wyre Rivers Trust; Wyre Council Officers and Coast and Countryside Rangers and Wyre Council Volunteers | submit

Chris Gregson, Public Rights of Way Officer for Lancashire County Council said: “Not only does it improve access to one of Wyre’s most beautiful natural spaces, but it also plays a vital role in building resilience against the impacts of climate change. By investing in nature-based solutions and sustainable infrastructure, we are helping to ensure that future generations can continue to enjoy and benefit from the Wyre Estuary. It’s a proud moment for everyone involved."

Charlotte Hebditch, Estuary Restoration Officer for Wyre Rivers Trust said: “The bridleway now offers uninhibited access along the saltmarsh boundary edge, enabling visitors and locals alike, greater opportunity to engage with this valuable and diverse habitat present. We’re greatly appreciative of this work as it will continue to support our efforts in protecting the vulnerable saltmarsh habitat and it’s wildlife both now, and into the future.”

The project received £259,262 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).