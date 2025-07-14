Huge new music festival coming to Lancashire - with tributes to Abba, Queen, Shania Twain & Elton John
The inaugural Echo Tribute Festival is bringing a weekend of unforgettable performances to the grounds of Waddow Hall, Clitheroe, from Friday, September 19 to Sunday, September 21.
Featuring three themed days, hosting up to 15,000 people across the weekend, the festival will cater to a wide audience—from country-music lovers to nostalgic fans and families.
Event Highlights
Friday, September 19 – Country Music Night (3pm – 10pm)
Kick off the weekend in Western style with foot-tapping country tribute acts under the late-summer skies. Dust off your cowboy boots and prepare for an evening of classic country anthems and festival atmosphere.
Performances from:
- Georgia Barker
- Counterfeit Miranda Lambert - Xanthe Gill
- Lainey Wilson UK Tribute
- Chris Stapleton UK
- Madeline as Shinia Twain
There’s even cowboy karaoke, line dancing and a rodeo bull.
Saturday, September 20 – 80s & 90s Icon Night (12pm – 10pm)
Get nostalgic with hits from the 80s and 90s, featuring live performances from:
- Lee as George Michael
- Charles as Elton John
- Bon Jordi – Bon Jovi tribute
- Abba Fever – The ABBA Tribute
- Mercury – Queen tribute band
Sunday, September 21 – Pop Family Day (12pm – 8pm)
Round off the weekend with a family-friendly celebration of modern pop. Expect live performances, children’s activities a plenty, and a laid-back daytime vibe. Featuring tributes to:
- George Ezra – The Ezra Collective
- Lady Gaga – Mistress of Mayhem
- Rob as Bruno Mars
- Ed Sheeran – The Ed Show Live
- Sabrina Carpenter – Performed by Carrie Fern
- Kaylie Malone as Taylor Swift
A spokesman for the festival said: “We’re thrilled to launch Echo Tribute Festival—offering a new and affordable way for music lovers to enjoy live performances in a breathtaking setting. As locals, we wanted to bring an exciting new event right here to our hometown. From country to 80s/90s icons to family pop, there’s something for everyone this September—it’s not to be missed.”
Venue & Accessibility
All performances take place at Waddow Hall, located on Waddington Road, Clitheroe. The festival is committed to accessibility:
- A raised accessible viewing platform will be available for attendees with disabilities, ensuring a clear line of sight to the stage.
- The platform will include dedicated delay speakers, providing high-quality sound for an immersive experience.
- Accessible parking will also be provided.
Ticket Information
- Adult (16+): From £15 per day
- Children (5–15): £10 per day
- Children under 5: Free
Advance booking is strongly recommended due to limited capacity.
Further Details
For full lineup announcements, ticket packages, and FAQs, please visit:www.echotributefest.co.uk
