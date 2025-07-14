A huge new live music festival is coming soon to Lancashire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inaugural Echo Tribute Festival is bringing a weekend of unforgettable performances to the grounds of Waddow Hall, Clitheroe, from Friday, September 19 to Sunday, September 21.

Featuring three themed days, hosting up to 15,000 people across the weekend, the festival will cater to a wide audience—from country-music lovers to nostalgic fans and families.

Event Highlights

Friday, September 19 – Country Music Night (3pm – 10pm)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kick off the weekend in Western style with foot-tapping country tribute acts under the late-summer skies. Dust off your cowboy boots and prepare for an evening of classic country anthems and festival atmosphere.

Performances from:

Georgia Barker

Counterfeit Miranda Lambert - Xanthe Gill

Lainey Wilson UK Tribute

Chris Stapleton UK

Madeline as Shinia Twain

There’s even cowboy karaoke, line dancing and a rodeo bull.

Saturday, September 20 – 80s & 90s Icon Night (12pm – 10pm)

Get nostalgic with hits from the 80s and 90s, featuring live performances from:

Lee as George Michael

Charles as Elton John

Bon Jordi – Bon Jovi tribute

Abba Fever – The ABBA Tribute

Mercury – Queen tribute band

Sunday, September 21 – Pop Family Day (12pm – 8pm)

Round off the weekend with a family-friendly celebration of modern pop. Expect live performances, children’s activities a plenty, and a laid-back daytime vibe. Featuring tributes to:

George Ezra – The Ezra Collective

Lady Gaga – Mistress of Mayhem

Rob as Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran – The Ed Show Live

Sabrina Carpenter – Performed by Carrie Fern

Kaylie Malone as Taylor Swift

Waddow Hall in the Ribble Valley

A spokesman for the festival said: “We’re thrilled to launch Echo Tribute Festival—offering a new and affordable way for music lovers to enjoy live performances in a breathtaking setting. As locals, we wanted to bring an exciting new event right here to our hometown. From country to 80s/90s icons to family pop, there’s something for everyone this September—it’s not to be missed.”

Venue & Accessibility

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All performances take place at Waddow Hall, located on Waddington Road, Clitheroe. The festival is committed to accessibility:

A raised accessible viewing platform will be available for attendees with disabilities, ensuring a clear line of sight to the stage.

The platform will include dedicated delay speakers, providing high-quality sound for an immersive experience.

Accessible parking will also be provided.

Ticket Information

Adult (16+): From £15 per day

Children (5–15): £10 per day

Children under 5: Free

Advance booking is strongly recommended due to limited capacity.

Further Details

For full lineup announcements, ticket packages, and FAQs, please visit: www.echotributefest.co.uk