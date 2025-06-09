21 festivals coming up in Lancashire this summer

This summer in Lancashire is shaping up to be a lively and colourful season with festivals happening across the county that celebrate music, food and heritage.

Whether you're a long time local or a visitor exploring the region, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Music lovers will be spoiled for choice this year.

Lytham Festival returns from 2–6 July, offering five days of live music with big name headliners and a classical finale right by the sea.

Lytham Festival | Lytham Festival

Over in Sawley, the eclectic Beat Herder Festival blends everything from reggae to rave, with a truly unique northern flavour.

For fans of country music, the British Country Music Festival in Blackpool’s Winter Gardens [29–31 August] brings together top UK and Irish artists in a growing celebration of the genre.

Preston’s Summer series is a packed line-up of cultural events running through June and July. Highlights include Jazzin’ the Park [7 June], the Windrush ’77 celebration [22 June], and RockPrest [28–29 June].

Beat-Herder is taking place July 17 - 20.

July sees Preston City Mela [12th], the family-friendly Lancashire Festival [19th], Preston Live [25–27], and the Winckley Square Festival [27th], all combining music, food, and community fun.

For those interested in heritage and history, Fleetwood’s Festival of Transport, fondly known as ‘Tram Sunday,’ returns on the third Sunday of July. Featuring vintage vehicles, parades and live entertainment.

The Samlesbury Skirmish on 28 July brings the past to life with Tudor reenactments, archery, and historic weapon displays.

Sara Dewhurst of Lytham Gin at the food and drink festival held in Lytham's Lowther Gardens.

Meanwhile, Colne gears up for the Colne Grand Prix on 23 July, where elite cyclists race through the town in one of the UK’s top cycling events.

Food lovers have plenty to look forward to. Blackburn’s National Festival of Making [6–7 July] blends food and crafts. The Ormskirk Gingerbread Festival [14 July] celebrates the town’s iconic sweet treat.

July 21: Fleetwood Festival of Transport, known locally as Tram Sunday, is one of the North's biggest transport festivals. There is a host of live music acts taking to the stage on Ash Street, vintage cars and heritage trams running down the tram network between Blackpool and Fleetwood, commercial vehicles, film favourites and much more. Prices: free entry. https://www.facebook.com/fleetwoodtransport | National World

Colne’s food and drink festival [27 July], the Ribble Valley Taste Festival [5–9 August], and Clitheroe’s Food Festival [10 August] all promise delicious local produce, street food, and drink experiences.

Rounding out the season are the Lowther Food & Drink Festival in Lytham [24–26 August] and the Fylde Coast Food & Drink Festival in Fleetwood [1 September].

Red Arrows transiting to Blackpool for a weekend of public displays. Having just displayed at RAF Odiham for the military families the RAF's world famous aerobatic team arrive in Blackpool airport in preparation for Blackpool Airshow. | Cpl Phil Dye/RAF / SWNS

Lastly, don’t miss the Blackpool Air Show on 10-11 August. This free, family friendly spectacle showcases breathtaking aerobatics and beachside entertainment, making it one of the summer’s standout events.

Lancashire’s summer of festivals promise unforgettable moments and plenty of fun activities to get stuck into.