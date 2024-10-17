'Huge' donation means cash-strapped Bamber Bridge FC will be able to host annual fireworks show
It was announced at the end of September that the Northern Premier League club needs more than £30,000 to keep afloat this season - and due to the financial plight, the annual fireworks event was in doubt.
But thanks to what is being described as a “very significant” donation from Luke at Pyro Worldwide in conjunction with Wayne and Nicola at the Fireworks Shop in Bamber Bridge, the night will go ahead as planned.
The club said: “We are a community club and didn’t want to let the community down, but the cost of staging a fireworks display was one the club couldn’t cover at the moment. Thanks to the combination of a local business the Fireworks Shop and their friend Luke of Pyro Worldwide, we can now bring you a night to remember and hopefully raise much needed funds.
“Pyro Worldwide have donated all the fireworks and Luke and his team, along with Wayne from the Fireworks Shop, are providing their time and expertise for free to stage what will be an amazing musical display.”
Event details
The event will take place on Sunday, November 3. Gates open at 3pm and the 15-minute show will start at 7.15pm. There will be more than 400 fireworks crackling and banging in symphony with music from the Blues Brothers to Queen, fairground rides, refreshments and a bar. The event will be pay on the gate. It’s £5 per person, £10 per family (two adults and up to three children) and cash and card payments will be taken.
Sparklers are not permitted in the ground and there will be no parking on the car park.
All proceeds from this event will go to the ‘Save Brig’ appeal.
