Cash-strapped Bamber Bridge FC urgently needs £30,000 to keep club afloat this season

Published 30th Sep 2024, 15:56 BST
A cash-strapped local football club is in urgent need of £30,000 to save its future.

Bamber Bridge FC said the club has found itself in a ‘tight spot’ after struggling with sponsorships and falling attendances.

The club, which plays in the Northern Premier League, is urgently in need of £30,000 to keep the club afloat for the upcoming season.

An online fundraiser was launched at the weekend and supporters have raised nearly £8,0000 in a bid to save their club.

All donations will help cover staff wages and ‘balance the books’, said club secretary Jake Bannister. You can visit the club’s GoFundMe appeal here.

Bamber Bridge FC is in "urgent need of fundraising support", with a goal of £30,000 to help cover staff costs and to balance the booksBamber Bridge FC is in "urgent need of fundraising support", with a goal of £30,000 to help cover staff costs and to balance the books
He said: “Sadly, this season’s financial outlook isn’t as bright. With sponsorships dropping and attendance numbers falling, we’ve found ourselves in a tight spot.

“Bamber Bridge FC is in urgent need of fundraising support, with a goal of £30,000 to help cover staff costs and to balance the books.

“But we believe in the power of our supporters and the community that surrounds us - together, we can weather this storm.

“We’re reaching out to our amazing community to help us keep our beloved local team alive and kicking for the upcoming season.

“Outside support is being brought in to help, and we’re confident that, with your help, the future of Bamber Bridge FC will be brighter than ever.

“Any contribution, big or small, will go a long way in keeping the heart of this club beating. The club are still looking for sponsorships and would encourage those interested to reach out. Thank you for your support.”

“We need younger generations to get on board”

Speaking before Saturday’s match against Mickleover, fans told BBC North West Tonight that news of the financial problems had been “a bit of a shock”.

Mellisa Garswood said: “We need new blood through the turnstiles. We need the younger generations to come and get on board.”

Steve Dickinson added: “If we can get more of the community involved and spread the boundaries of what the club means to the local community, local businesses, local shops, we can move it forward.”

