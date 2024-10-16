Dig out your woolly hats, gloves and treacle toffee -it’s time to celebrate all things gunpowder, treason and plot.
If you’re not sure where to take the family this year, we’ve picked out 20 different events taking place across the county.
Take a look at the selection on the pages below, and double-check the details before you travel.
1. Gisburne Park Estate
This is the north's largest bonfire, hosted by Ribble FM on Saturday, November 2. There will be a firework display choreographed by Optimum Fireworks, food and drink by Hindelinis, and a live DJ afterparty featuring sax and percussion.
This year sees the introduction of a VIP area with private parking, prime stage views, a private gazebo, VIP bar to purchase drinks, and wood-fired pizzas for purchase.
Don’t miss the sparkler area, fire dancers, bubble machine, and glitter station.
Gates open at 3pm, bonfire at 6.30pm, fireworks at 7.30pm. See website for prices. Photo: Gino Santa Maria
2. No fireworks bonfire event at Brockholes
A wildlife-friendly bonfire night takes place at Brockholes - with no fireworks - on November 9.
This wildlife-friendly event is specially designed for families with young children. Your ticket includes free parking and access to a wide range of activities, with no hidden costs. Each person receives three game/activity tickets included in the price, ensuring a fun and affordable evening for the whole family.
It is perfect for little ones who love nature but may not enjoy the usual noisy festivities. No fireworks and no loud rides.
Runs from 5pm to 8pm. | National World Photo: Lancashire Post
3. Late Night Riding & Fireworks at Pleasure Beach Resort
Enjoy the end of the season with a spectacular firework display at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort on November 30.
Ride rollercoasters and watch a spectacular show with music and entertainment.
Fireworks from 5pm. General admission prices apply. | submit Photo: submit
4. Bamber Bridge FC
A fireworks event will take place at Bamber Bridge FC on Sunday, November 3. Gates open at 3pm and the 15-minute show will start at 7.15pm. There will be more than 400 fireworks crackling and banging in symphony with music from the Blues Brothers to Queen, fairground rides, refreshments and a bar. The event will be pay on the gate. It’s £5 per person, £10 per family (two adults and up to three children) and cash and card payments will be taken.
Sparklers are not permitted in the ground and there will be no parking on the car park. | Bamber Bridge FC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.