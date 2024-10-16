4 . Bamber Bridge FC

A fireworks event will take place at Bamber Bridge FC on Sunday, November 3. Gates open at 3pm and the 15-minute show will start at 7.15pm. There will be more than 400 fireworks crackling and banging in symphony with music from the Blues Brothers to Queen, fairground rides, refreshments and a bar. The event will be pay on the gate. It’s £5 per person, £10 per family (two adults and up to three children) and cash and card payments will be taken. Sparklers are not permitted in the ground and there will be no parking on the car park. | Bamber Bridge FC