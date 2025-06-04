Huge Dogs' Day Out event by the RSPCA with agility course and show to be held at Great Harwood Showground

A huge dog event with games and an agility course is on the way to Lancashire.

The RSPCA is hosting one of the largest events of its kind at the Great Harwood Showground next month.

The first-ever Dogs’ Day Out promises fun for all the family, with plenty of activities to keep four-legged friends happy.

The first-ever Dogs’ Day Out promises fun for all the family, with plenty of activities to keep four-legged friends happy. | Pexels

The event will also showcase the work of 12 RSPCA Branches in the North West who last year rescued, rehabilitated and rehomed over 1,600 cats, dogs and small furry animals.

Over 20 other organisations, charities and local traders have already signed up to take part, including the Rossendale & Pendle Mountain Rescue Team, Hobby Horse Adventures and Lancashire Constabulary’s Rural Crime Taskforce.

Visitors will be able to meet officers from the RSPCA’s frontline rescue teams, who will be demonstrating a mock horse rescue, and hear more about the life-saving work carried out by staff at the charity’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital.

Dogs' Day Out event by the RSPCA will be held at the Great Harwood Showground. | RSCPA

What’s on offer?

The day will feature a wide variety of activities, stalls and attractions, including a fun dog show (entries can be made on the day), dog agility, Guide Dogs display, an artisan food truck, sweets, ice cream and cake stalls and a dedicated ‘charity supermarket marquee’.

RSPCA teams from education and volunteering will also be on hand to talk about their work and there will be information about local pet food bank schemes which provide advice and support to people in need.

Susie Hughes from the RSPCA’s Manchester & Salford Branch, which is organising the event with the charity’s Lancashire East Branch, said: “This is the first time so many RSPCA branches have come together for an event of this kind.

“As we are all self-funding charities, we hope it will give people the opportunity to find out more about what we do.

“Perhaps you are thinking about welcoming a rescue pet into your family or would like to chat to us about becoming a foster carer, volunteer or fundraiser?”

She added: “We’re really grateful to the many local and regional organisations and charities who are also taking part in this inaugural event so please do come along and support us - there will be activities, stalls, bargains, food and entertainment for just about everyone.”

Parking

Car parking will be available at the showground and is free of charge. Cash and contactless payments can be made on the day.

Dogs are welcome to attend but must be kept on a lead at all times and owners will be encouraged to make use of a dedicated dog ‘chill out’ zone.

Traders, registered charities and caterers who would like to book a slot at the event have until Saturday, June 7, to sign up.

All stall holders must be able to provide:

Their own gazebo, gazebo weights, tables and chairs.

Public liability insurance.

If serving food and/or hot drinks (not a bake sale) a current food hygiene certificate.

Stalls are free of charge for registered charities and £20 + a raffle prize for all other applicants. For further information email [email protected]

The event will be held on Saturday, July 5, with gates open from 11.30am.

