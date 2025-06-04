1 . Alice

Alice is a beautiful two-year-old Cane Corso cross. Alice loves to run around and get the zoomies, she still has that puppy nature about her and is all paws. She is a big foodie unless there are people around, then she may be more interested in them as she loves nothing more than having lots of fuss and giving kisses! She can be rehomed with children aged 11+ and needs a home with no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston