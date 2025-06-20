Preston residents have the chance to win up to £1,000 every week - just by doing their recycling.

Preston City Council has partnered with LitterLotto, an app uses AI technology to identify the type of waste being disposed of and directs residents to the correct bin. Its 'AtHome' feature also offers bin collection reminders, recycling advice, and allows easy reporting of issues like fly-tipping and graffiti.

How to get involved

Residents simply need to download the app, register for an account, and use their phone's camera to scan the item they wish to dispose of. Every correctly recycled item earns virtual coins to spend in the LitterLotto Coin Store and an entry into the national £1,000 prize draw.

Councillor Freddie Bailey, Cabinet Member for Environment and Community Safety at Preston City Council, said: "Preston City Council are always looking at new and innovative ways to improve recycling. LitterLotto is a brilliant opportunity to improve recycling habits in Preston while rewarding residents for doing the right thing. By using the LitterLotto app, we can all help reduce contamination in our recycling bins and keep our streets clean, and the chance to win a cash prize is a great added bonus."

Councillor Freddie Bailey, Cabinet Member for Environment and Community Safety at Preston City Council launching the scheme. | Preston City Council

Even without downloading the app, residents and visitors to Preston can enter prize draws when recycling on-the-go using the new on-street recycling bins in the city centre. These bins are labelled with a QR code, and anyone can enter with just an email address. The bins are located at Market Street, Earl Street, Friargate and Ribblesdale Place.

Why are the council doing this?

This initiative comes in response to concerns about contaminated recycling across the city, where incorrect items such as cartons, coffee cups, and plastic bags are frequently placed in recycling bins. The Council hopes the app will help clarify what can and can't be recycled.

As part of Volunteers' Week celebrations, registered volunteer litter pickers will receive double entries and double virtual coins for their efforts in keeping Preston clean. This reward scheme will be trialled for 12 months until June 2026, with the potential to extend if successful.

For more information and to download the app, see Bin it to Win it with LitterLotto .