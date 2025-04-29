The changes you'll have to make to waste collections if you work for one of these Ribble Valley companies
The Government’s Simpler Recycling scheme aims to make recycling across England more straightforward. It means that businesses with 10 or more full-time equivalent employees, including schools and hospitals, must now separate food waste and dry recyclables from general waste collection.
Dry recyclables such as paper and cardboard must be collected in one container and bottles and cans in another.
While food waste, including all food intended for human or household pet consumption, along with biodegradable material, such as fruit and vegetable skins, teabags and bones, must be collected separately.
And from March 31, 2027 businesses with fewer than 10 full-time equivalent employees must follow suit.
Why do it?
In a statement issued late last year, the Government said the initiative was aimed at making recycling easier across the country. A spokesman said: “We will make recycling easier: citizens will be able to recycle the same materials across England whether at home, work or school, and will no longer need to check what is accepted for recycling in their local area. A universal standard will ensure that everything that can be collected for household recycling is collected in every region.
“Simpler Recycling will also end the ‘postcode lottery’ of bin collections in England whereby councils collect different materials for recycling, causing confusion for households. We will maintain flexibility for local authorities to deliver these changes in the most appropriate way for their area. We have published guidance for local authorities and other waste collectors to support their decision-making regarding the co-collection of paper and card with other dry recyclable materials.
“Through Simpler Recycling, all householders will receive a comprehensive and consistent set of waste and recycling services. This will enable householders to recycle as much waste as possible and to frequently dispose of bad-smelling food waste, which will be collected from all households at least weekly.”
Further information on what Simpler Recycling means for you is available at gov.uk.
