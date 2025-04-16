Fylde Council issues warning after recycling bin catches fire and causes damage to van on way to Leyland
On Friday, April 4, a household hoover battery disposed of in a blue bin caught fire in one of Lancashire Renewable's recycling loads in transit from Blackpool transfer station to the LCC facility in Leyland where Fylde’s collected recycling is taken for sorting.
A spokesperson for the council said: “Lancashire Fire Service responded promptly to make the load safe, but the fire caused significant damage to the trailer interior.
“This incident is one of many recent fires, highlighting the serious danger posed to our staff, vehicles and community by improper battery disposal.”
They also issued the following advice:
Do not place batteries in wheeled bins, please recycle batteries properly:
Use a Fylde battery bag or clear sandwich bag.
Place on top of your blue or brown bin when full.
Take larger battery items to your local recycling centre.
You can request a bag HERE.
