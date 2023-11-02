A new tap house and cocktail bar has opened its doors in Longton, bringing a quality food and beverage experience to the town centre.

Hoptons of Longton is an industrial themed bar located on Chapel Lane, Longton, that hosts a menu consisting of twelve beers and ales, a large range of classic, signature and seasonal cocktails, and an extensive line up of wines and gins, that favours local suppliers.

The bar features a rotating line up of street food traders, popping up each weekend to offer an array of cuisines and provide guests with a unique experience each time they visit.

Roberto, Sam, Tom, Malcolm

There are coffee and cakes available during the day, and live entertainment and sports shown at weekends. The 220-capacity venue is staffed by ten employees, with plans to recruit in the future.

Hoptons is operated by friends Sam Gale, Liam Clarke and Tom Havlin - who managed Preston nightclub, Baluga for eight years.

The team secured a premises licence and a lease for the property with help from the specialist leisure and licensing team at Harrison Drury solicitors.

Discussing the new venture, Sam Gale said: “We’re looking forward to providing the people of Longton with a great drinking experience, and a stellar line up of local food traders.”

“Hoptons is situated in a prime location, which should benefit the neighbouring businesses and quickly become the go to destination for people to meet and enjoy a drink. We’re grateful for the hard work put in by the team from Harrison Drury.”

Partner and head of the leisure and licensing team, Malcolm Ireland helped obtain the premises licence, while associate solicitor, Roberto Bonaminio, advised on securing the lease for the property.

Malcolm added: ““We’re delighted to have supported Sam and the team in bringing their vision to life. After a successful venture with the popup bar last winter, we are certain that Hoptons will be a popular venue for the residents of Longton and further afield.”