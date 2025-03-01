A charity that provides a home, work opportunities and support to people who have been homeless is to open in Preston.

A 120,000 square foot department store inside Fishergate Shopping Centre is being transformed into a sustainable social enterprise by homelessness charity Emmaus Preston.

The Emmaus Department Store will be one of the largest charity outlets in the UK, located in the property previously occupied by Debenhams.

Shoppers will find a wide range of quality pre-loved furniture and fashion as well as new items, including kitchen appliances, leather sofas and beds.

All goods on sale will raise the vital funds needed to sustain the Emmaus community’s homes in Lancashire.

People supported by the charity will be able to gain skills and work experience within the new Emmaus Department Store, helping them to progress in their lives.

John, who is being supported by Emmaus Preston after becoming street homeless, helps the charity by driving the furniture collections and deliveries van.

He said: “It’s that sense of contributing to the local community that’s important to me.

“Everything raised from what people take off these racks goes to Emmaus and helps this charity support people.”

The store will open at 11am on Friday, March 14, with the nation’s quizmaster former BBC Radio 2 presenter Jay Flynn, MBE, cutting the ribbon at the store entrance leading off Fishergate high street.