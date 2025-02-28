A Lancashire garden centre has been given two prestigious awards.

Birkacre Garden Centre, Birkacre Road, Chorley, picked up two awards at the Garden Trade News (GTN) Christmas awards.

The GTN or Garden Trade News is the main trade publication for the garden centre industry, and every year they organise the National Christmas Awards which focusses on acknowledging the greatest Christmas displays, events and suppliers within the garden Centre industry.

The family owned garden centre picked up Gold Awards for The Greatest Mid-Sized Garden Centre Christmas Team in the UK and The Greatest Christmas Garden Centre Team which was voted for by customers.

Their show-stopping Christmas displays included an Irish pub with a nod to the Temple Bar in Dublin featuring a famous Santa band singing classic Irish Christmas songs.

They also received a great reaction to their Paris theme, which featured a champagne bar, a row of high fashion shops and a recreation of the Eiffel Tower.

The garden centre has been family owned for its entire 41 year history, and has recently undergone a major extension in 2024. | Google

A spokesperson for the team said: “We really were so surprised to win the main award of the night, and are so proud of our small team for all that they put into their work.

“We would also like to extend our thanks to our amazing customers who have seen the garden centre grow and who continue to support independent retailers such as ourselves.”

The garden centre has been family owned for its entire 41 year history, and has recently undergone a major extension in 2024.

The centre incorporates an extensive gift and homeware department, the largest outdoor furniture department in the North west, a brand new food hall, a restaurant and large covered plantaria.