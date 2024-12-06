The home of one of Lancashire’s most eye-catching businesses has gone up for sale.

Number 39 Blackburn Road has been home to Custard Cube for the past decade, and is crammed, floor to ceiling with records, CDs, books and music memorabilia.

Custard Cube, Accrington | Portfolio Properties/Rightmove

The record shop, which calls itself Accrington’s Museum of Pop Culture, is regularly visited by music enthusiasts from far and wide - some travelling from as far as Japan and Russia.

While the business isn’t for sale - only the premises - the future of the shop once sold is unclear, with the agent keen to point out it is an ‘excellent investment opportunity’. Owner Jim Bowes declined to comment when approached by the Post.

Custard Cube, Accrington | Portfolio Properties/Rightmove

What’s on offer?

Portfolio Properties say the property “needs some upgrading, but offers deceptively spacious space in a convenient location close to Accrington town centre with access to the M65”. They are seeking offers in excess of £85,000.

The property is on a 999 year leasehole, issued in July 1838 and is rented out at £4,680 per year.