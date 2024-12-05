A former nursing home that closed down after being placed into special measures could soon be brought back to life.

The former Hollies Nursing and Residential Home in Church Street, Clayton-le-Moors, traded for nearly 40 years and provided care for elderly residents with dementia and physical disabilities.

In 2021 it was rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and placed into special measures, then closed down in May 2023, with it’s CQC registration being allowed to lapse.

Now, the property, which has 38 bedrooms, a commercial kitchen, medical rooms, nurses station, laundry room, managers office, sluice room, is being offered for lease for £70,000.

Agent Christie and Co state: “The property is now being offered to the market on a vacant possession basis and is available by way of a new lease, with the CQC registration having lapsed. The former Hollies Nursing and Residential Home The home unfortunately closed in May 2023. It has since been acquired by our Client who now wishes to lease the property back to a healthcare provider.”

The property also has three lounges, three dining areas, assisted bathrooms and shower rooms and five resident WC’s. The home is vacant and therefore no loose fixture and fittings are included.