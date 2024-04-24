Historic Walton-le-Dale pub set to get new look - here's what's planned

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of South Ribble’s most historic pubs could get a fresh new look - if plans are given the green light.

Star Pubs, which owns the Yew Tree Inn, in Victoria Road, Walton-le-Dale, want to give the Grade II-listed premises an external overhaul. It follows an internal revamp at the end of last year, which saw fully refurbished men’s toilets, tidied-up ladies toilets, new carpets, painting and decorating, re-upholstered furniture, a new bar front and new menu.

The proposed external changes include:

- Repainting the exterior

- New pictoral and freestanding signs

- New slimline LED trough lights

- A new ‘amenity’ board near the car park and new car park disclaimer signs

- A new traditional fascia sign with individual house name letters illuminated via an LED slimline trough light from above.

- An internally illuminated polished brass A3 menu case to display new food menu.

- New polished brass lanterns with warm White LED lamps - Repleacement of large, faded signwriting text and motif on two elevations with new, smaller individual letters and motif illuminated via three warm white LED flood lights.

How the pub looks now, and how it could look under new proposals. Credit: Google/Star Pubs/CSI

“Sympathetic”

In a statement to South Ribble Borough Council, Star Pubs said: “The new signage and colour scheme has been designed to be sympathetic to the buildings exterior by traditional complimentary design and manufacturing processes and longevity.”

They add: “The use of traditional design and method of construction will give the building balance. The existing large painted lettering and motifs are to be replaced with a more sympathetic approach with the use of smaller individual house name lettering and motif with an improved non over dominant traditional typeface. We have positioned the majority of signs in the same positions as that of existing which have gained planning consent previously.”

History of the pub