The Yew Tree pub announces opening date after undergoing makeover

A Preston pub is getting ready to open its doors and pull a few pints this evening after undergoing a complete internal refurbishment.
By Emma Downey
Published 17th Nov 2023, 11:08 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 11:14 GMT
The Yew Tree pub in Walton-le-Dale is currently adding the finishes touches to an internal refurbishment which will see a revamp to the toilets, new carpets, painting and decorating, re-upholstered furniture and tables revarnished.

A new bar font is also being installed and there will be an all-new menu at the pub.

The Yew Tree Pub in Walton-le-Dale has undergone a complete internal refurbishment and is getting set to open this evening (Friday) at 5pmThe Yew Tree Pub in Walton-le-Dale has undergone a complete internal refurbishment and is getting set to open this evening (Friday) at 5pm
Announcing the news on their Facebook, they said: “We’ll there’s a nervous excitement kicking in for sure! There is still lots to do but very glad we gave ourselves a little more time!

"We are hopeful that you’ll like what you see and confident there’s something on the menu for everyone!”

The pub is set to open this evening at 5pm.

