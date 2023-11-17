The Yew Tree pub announces opening date after undergoing makeover
The Yew Tree pub in Walton-le-Dale is currently adding the finishes touches to an internal refurbishment which will see a revamp to the toilets, new carpets, painting and decorating, re-upholstered furniture and tables revarnished.
A new bar font is also being installed and there will be an all-new menu at the pub.
Announcing the news on their Facebook, they said: “We’ll there’s a nervous excitement kicking in for sure! There is still lots to do but very glad we gave ourselves a little more time!
"We are hopeful that you’ll like what you see and confident there’s something on the menu for everyone!”
The pub is set to open this evening at 5pm.