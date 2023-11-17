A Preston pub is getting ready to open its doors and pull a few pints this evening after undergoing a complete internal refurbishment.

The Yew Tree pub in Walton-le-Dale is currently adding the finishes touches to an internal refurbishment which will see a revamp to the toilets, new carpets, painting and decorating, re-upholstered furniture and tables revarnished.

A new bar font is also being installed and there will be an all-new menu at the pub.

The Yew Tree Pub in Walton-le-Dale has undergone a complete internal refurbishment and is getting set to open this evening (Friday) at 5pm

Announcing the news on their Facebook, they said: “We’ll there’s a nervous excitement kicking in for sure! There is still lots to do but very glad we gave ourselves a little more time!

"We are hopeful that you’ll like what you see and confident there’s something on the menu for everyone!”