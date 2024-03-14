There were over 100 buildings and sites across the country added to Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register for 2023 - which shines at light on the condition of England’s valued historic buildings and places.

Of all the buildings and sites on the register, 789 were assessed to be in a very bad condition, while the most – 1,707 were in a poor condition.

Liz Fuller, buildings at risk officer at SAVE Britain's Heritage, said: “It is vitally important to monitor and find new uses for historic buildings which are being neglected as they can deteriorate in condition very quickly. The worse the condition of the building, the more expensive it will be to bring them back into use. Our historic buildings are a national resource and bring character and interest to our streets.”

Take a look on the pages below at the buildings and sites across Preston, Chorley, Blackpool, Wyre, Fylde and surrounding areas most at risk of being lost forever.

The Harris Institute, Avenham Lane: Described as in poor condition and in "slow decline". The register states: "There is a risk that dry rot (which was previously eradicated) could re-establish as the building is unventilated and suffering from water ingress."

The Church of St George The Martyr, George Road: This Grade II building is in "poor" condition. The Church of St George The Martyr, George Road: This Grade II building is in "poor" condition. Experts say there are "significant issues associated with the 1843 stone encasement of the earlier church, including multiple fracturing of the stone caused by expanding iron cramps."

St Walburge's Church - a Grade I listed place of worship classed as being in "poor" condition. Decay of the slate roof is being addressed with a £250,000 renovation project, but according to the register, there is an "immediate risk of further rapid deterioration or loss of fabric; no solution agreed."