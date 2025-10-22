A historic Lancashire pub and restaurant loved by generations has announced a shock closure.

The 17th century Sparrowhawk in Wheatley Lane Road in Fence, which straddles the border between Burnley and Pendle, is renowned for it’s quality dishes and community events. It has also won the Highest Quality Assurance Taste Lancashire - Eating Out Quality Assessment, as well as top Tripadvisor ratings.

But yesterday, licensees announced it would close that evening, stating that the owners, pub company Greene King, have been looking for new leaseholders without success.

Customers have commented that they are ‘heartbroken’ and angered on behalf of licencees, who ‘brought the pub back to life’.

The announcement on Facebook read: “As you may or may not be aware the brewery that owns the property has for some time been attempting to engage a new leaseholder for the Sparrowhawk in Fence.

“To date a new leaseholder has not been secured. Through this period we have continued to operate but the well documented increased financial pressures and costs for the industry along with recent health concerns have taken their toll.

“As such and with heavy hearts, after 14 years, which have included mini recessions, Covid, high energy costs, we have to inform you that the Sparrowhawk will be closed from 10pm, Tuesday 21st October.

“We would sincerely like to thank the local community, all of our loyal customers and friends, old and new, that have been the heart and soul of the pub and so supportive over the years. We would also like to thank all of our brilliant hard-working staff past and present.

“We’ve had some fantastic fun times and felt very privileged to have been a part of creating great memories for so many.”

The Sparrowhawk in Fence has closed

Support

The post has been met with hundreds of messages of support from customers.

One said: “These angers me beyond belief. Hospitality is on if’s knees and everyone from the brewery upwards to the government are to blame. Great pub. Great staff. Great loss. Thank you for doing your very best. So sorry for you all.”

Another person said: “I'm heartbroken to hear this, Mark. For several years before you took it on, it was a shell of what it's legendary reputation once was. You brought it back to life and with an even better status. It's horrific this has happened! Sending my love to you all - hope you know without me saying how much The Sparrow means to me and it's down to you and your team for that.”