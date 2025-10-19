The Issa brother’s EG Group want to build a new hot food drive-thru restaurant next to the M65.

Plans for the premises, car parking and landscaping on land at the junction with Whitewalls Drive, Colne, have been submitted to Pendle Borough Council.

The site forms part of an infill development between existing retail and inudstrial uses in the surrounding area. To the North East is Boundary Mill and North Valley retail park, whilst to the South West there is Swinden retail park containing, Asda, Next, Pure Gym and B&M.

The intended operator of the drive-thru has not been named, but the site is already partially developed and includes a Starbucks coffee drive thru, petrol filling station, car wash and EV charging hub.

The agent said: “The addition of a hot food drive thru will further enhace and have a positive impact on the local area.” Adding: “It will provide a series of uses of benefit to passing motorists. The proposed development will result in economic benefits by way of the creation of 20 jobs. The job creation comprises a material consideration in the determination of the application.”

Access is proposed from the existing estate road, which will be extended to the east.

A decision will be made in coming weeks by Pendle Borough Council.

How the new EG drive-thru would look in Colne | Barrowclough Architects Ltd/Pendle Borough Council

Other applications verified in East Lancashire this week:

- Listed Building Consent for the conversion of the Cross Gaits Inn public house in Beverley Road, Blacko, into a dwelling, with the erection of another dwelling in the adjacent car park.

- Change of use of 61 Whalley New Road, Blackburn, into a restaurant at ground and first floor (Use Class Eb) and installation of extraction flue to rear (part retrospective).

- Change of vacant basement area at 7 Gorse Road, Blackburn, to a flat and conversion of existing ground floor flat into two flats.

- Rebuilding and conversion of derelict structure including addition of a first storey, to create 1-bedroom dwelling at Badger Hole Barn, Brownside Road, Worsthorne-with-Hurstwood.

- Change of use of ground floor from residential (Use Class C3) to a mixed use barber's shop (Use Class E(c)(iii) and residential (Use class C3) at 25 Railway Street Brierfield.

- Permission in Principle for the erection of one dwelling on land to the south of Cliffeside Bungalow, Walton Lane, Nelson.

- Part demolition of existing piggery barn and conversion to dwelling at Higher Barn Stables, Roundhill Road, Haslingden.

Erection of mesh security fence and coded gate around existing tennis clubhouse at Parkwood Lawn Tennis Club, Haslingden Sports Centre, Helmshore Road, Haslingden.

- Certificate of Lawful Development application for a proposed erection of enclosed canopy outdoor room adjacent to the existing main school building at Accrington Academy, Queens Road West, Accrington.#

- Painting of mural on side elevation wall of 312 Whalley Road, Accrington.

- Permission in Principle application to build up to four dwellings following the demolition of an existing house at Cliffe House, Cliffe Lane, Great Harwood.

