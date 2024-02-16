Historic glasshouse in Leyland's Worden Park set to be reopened after restoration
and live on Freeview channel 276
An historic piece of Leyland's Worden Park has been brought back to life.
Work on the Pot Glasshouse in the Grade II-listed walled garden is nearing completion following a collaboration between South Ribble Borough Council's in-house landscape team, the Wade Group, and Alitex.
The Glasshouse, which dates back hundreds of years, was just a bade and crumbling walls when the council applied for permission to restore it in July last year. Since approval, the landscape team have installed the groundworks and laid a new paved floor, the Wade Group have rebuilt the base walls, and Alitex have installed a new aluminium glasshouse frame to match the adjacent Vine House, restored a few years ago.
Following the restoration project, the glasshous will be returned to the Brothers of Charity to manage the walled garden within the park. It's all part of a huge investment in the borough's flagship Grade II-listed park, which has already seen Worden Hall reopen as a wedding venue, events and retail space after a £2.8m transformation.
Jason Donovan, Billy Ocean and Heather small will play Worden Park in May - here's how to get tickets
The history
The Walled Garden dates back to 1777-1778 and the eastern glasshouse appears on the 1890s mapping along with the adjacent Vine House and Propagation House.