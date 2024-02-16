Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An historic piece of Leyland's Worden Park has been brought back to life.

Work on the Pot Glasshouse in the Grade II-listed walled garden is nearing completion following a collaboration between South Ribble Borough Council's in-house landscape team, the Wade Group, and Alitex.

The Glasshouse, which dates back hundreds of years, was just a bade and crumbling walls when the council applied for permission to restore it in July last year. Since approval, the landscape team have installed the groundworks and laid a new paved floor, the Wade Group have rebuilt the base walls, and Alitex have installed a new aluminium glasshouse frame to match the adjacent Vine House, restored a few years ago.

How the glass house looks now, compared to how it looked in 2008, before it collapsed (top right).

Following the restoration project, the glasshous will be returned to the Brothers of Charity to manage the walled garden within the park. It's all part of a huge investment in the borough's flagship Grade II-listed park, which has already seen Worden Hall reopen as a wedding venue, events and retail space after a £2.8m transformation.

The history