There has been huge demand for Leyland's Music in the Park 2024 tickets - with the VIP offer now sold out.

South Ribble’s premier music event on May 26, will have an 80s and 90s theme, headlined by icons Billy Ocean, Jason Donovan, and Heather Small. They’ll be joined in Worden Park by the Katrina (formerly from Katrina and the Waves, Toyah, Nathan Moore, Sonia, Angie Brown, Bez (DJ Set), Rowetta (live) and fan favourite, Pat Sharp.

Since the event was announced in October, all VIP tickets have completely sold out, but general sale tickets are still available at www.musicinthepark.live – but are selling fast.

Jason Donovan performing during the Hit Factory Live Christmas Cracker concert.

Councillor Paul Foster, Leader of South Ribble Council said: “To know that we have sold out of VIP tickets, with nearly four months before the event just shows its increasing popularity. With nearly 1000 VIP tickets sold it’s absolutely clear to see that a combination of a beautiful setting in Worden Park and bringing together some of the biggest names in pop is a really iconic and sought after event”.

Ticket prices

General admission £50 (plus £4 booking fee) with payment plans available. Tickets are available online at www.musicinthepark.live