South Ribble Borough Council has applied for permission to reconstruct the Walled Garden Eastern Glasshouse, which dates back hundreds of years but is currently just a base and walls in poor condition.

It's all part of a huge investment in the borough's flagship Grade II-listed park, which has already seen Worden Hall reopen as a wedding venue, events and retail space after a £2.8m transformation.

Visitors this summer have also been warned about disruption as work to improve paths, lighting and landscaping is carried out.

This is how the glasshouse looked in 2008 before its timber frame became too unsafe.

What is the Walled Garden and glasshouse?

The Walled Garden dates back to 1777-1778 and the eastern glasshouse appears on the 1890s mapping along with the adjacent Vine House and Propagation House.

The timber frame has now gone and the base walls are in poor condition.

The council said: "It is therefore proposed to reconstruct the base wall of the glasshouse with new soft red bricks and lime mortar to reflect the construction materials of the surrounding buildings and reinstate the glasshouse frame in painted aluminium to match the adjacent Vine House and Propagation House that was refurbished in 2017."

An artist's impression of how the glasshouse will look

It is also proposed that the glasshouse frame will have automatic electric roof vents on the northern side of the roof and retractable shades on the exterior of the southern side.

Apiary plans

As part of proposals to enhance biodiversity within the park and across the wider borough, South Ribble Borough Council also want to create an apiary within the park to house a number of hives within a protected area close to the park’s wildflower meadows.

The area is proposed to be an enclosure of around 11x5m fenced on the north, east and south side with timber palisade fencing 1.8m tall.

This is the state of the glasshouse currently

The enclosure will back on to the existing boundary fencing of the Farmyard Cottages.

Green Flag

Worden Park has a Green Flag quality award and has held the honour since the scheme was first launched back in 1997. It is the only site north of London to have done so.