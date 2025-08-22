A garden centre loved for it’s Christmas displays, grotto, and restaurant, is being offered for sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Family-owned Sefton Meadows Garden Centre in Maghull, draws customers in from across West Lancashire and Liverpool areas. On its website, it refers to itself as ‘Liverpool’s favourite garden centre’.

For 40 years it has offered a range of horticultural goods, homeware, gifts, clothing, garden furniture, barbecues, hardware, and decorative water features, but a standout attraction is the Christmas display, which includes a large multi-room grotto. Additionally, a dedicated events room hosts seasonal activities, such as the highly popular and profitable virtual reality sleigh ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is now being offered for sale for £1,395,000 - but no reason for the sale has been given publicly.

Agents Christie & Co state: “This thriving business sees loyal customers visiting year after year and is well known for its plant and garden related products, giftware range, clothing and spectacular Christmas collection and grotto. The Centre also benefits from a popular 160 cover onsite restaurant and well-designed website producing a high level of online sales.”

The business, which sits in a 2.25 acre site, underwent a £500,000 capital investment during 2022 and has a turnover of around £1.34m including £397,196 from online trading.

Sefton Meadows Garden Centre, Sefton Lane, Maghull, | Rightmove/Christie&Co

The agent adds: “The garden centre presents an excellent opportunity for a multi-site operator to introduce their brand and business model to a well-positioned location, or for a local independent to acquire a highly profitable centre with clear potential for additional concessions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site comprises two distinct buildings - one housing the garden centre and the other home to Rosie’s Restaurant. Adjacent to the restaurant is a spacious outdoor area with seating.

There is also a four-bed managers flat on site and a 50-space car park.